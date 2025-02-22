KC Royals projected to be suitor for four-time All-Star at trade deadline

Spring training games are underway and Opening Day is just around the corner, but the Kansas City Royals are still without the power bat they've been looking for all offseason. Unless a big move is made in the next few weeks, the Royals may end up searching for offensive help at the trade deadline, and one slugger should already be on their radar.

On February 19, Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer projected the teams likely to contend for Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at this year's trade deadline, and the Royals were among those named.

"Apart from [Bobby Witt Jr.], it isn't pretty in Kansas City's offense," Rymer wrote. "He was three times as valuable as the Royals' next-best hitter in 2024. And as far as hope for better support in 2025 goes, there's really only newcomer Jonathan India and a hopefully healthier version of Pasquantino... It therefore doesn't take a special set of eyes to see how Guerrero would fit with the Royals."

KC Royals should target Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the trade deadline

The 2025 season is Guerrero's last before free agency, but despite discussions all winter, the Blue Jays haven't managed to sign the 25-year-old to a contract extension. In December, Guerrero told the Spanish-language Abriendo El Podcast that Toronto had offered a $340 million extension earlier in the winter, but he rejected it as it was “not even close to what we are looking for."

In the same podcast, Guerrero said that he'd be cutting off extension talks once spring training starts — a deadline that passed on February 18. The following day, the first baseman told ESPN's Jeff Passan that he now plans to play out the season as an impending free agent, and if the Blue Jays still want to re-sign him, "they're going to have to compete for that" next winter.

In the meantime, the Blue Jays are almost certain to try and move Guerrero at the trade deadline. Especially if they believe they won't be able to compete with other teams to re-sign him out of free agency, trading him away this season for a decent return is the smartest move.

And the Royals should capitalize on that opportunity.

Right now, Guerrero is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. In 697 plate appearances during the 2024 season, the slugger hit an incredible .323/.396/.544 line and 166 OPS+ with 30 home runs and 103 RBI, earning his fourth consecutive All-Star selection and second Silver Slugger Award. Especially if he's able to back it up with similar stats this season, he'd be a game-changer for the Royals' lineup, adding much-needed offensive power to the roster before a potential playoff berth.

Admittedly, adding Guerrero to the Royals would require some shuffling of the infield to make space, but with Michael Massey and Jonathan India reportedly taking reps in the outfield, that's certainly a possibility. Only time will tell, but if Guerrero is on the trade block at the deadline, the Royals should be very much involved in those conversations.