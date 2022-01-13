KC Royals offseason plans shaken by Kikuchi signing with LA Angels

Monday’s big MLB move came from not only an unexpected player, but an even more surprising team. On November 25, the Los Angeles Angels, fresh off a last-place finish in the AL West, signed free-agent starter Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $63 million deal, and while the Kansas City Royals were unlikely to pursue the 33-year-old Japanese pitcher themselves, the signing may complicate trade prospects with his new club.

KC Royals now unlikely to strike trade with LA Angels

Earlier this offseason, MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported that the Royals had “checked in” on Angels outfielder Taylor Ward. This report came just days before Kansas City made their first trade of the winter, sending pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer. India is now expected to fill the leadoff spot in Kansas City’s lineup, a move that affects the Royals’ interest in Ward on two key fronts.

First, Ward was a natural fit as a potential leadoff hitter. He slashed .278/.352/.500 in that role for the Angels last season, a significant upgrade from the Royals’ leadoff options in 2024. His power and walk rate likely caught Kansas City’s eye, along with his ability to provide a right-handed boost to their outfield. Improving production from the corner outfield spots remains a priority for the Royals, and Ward’s track record suggests he could help fill that need.

Second, the Angels’ rotation was in dire need of improvement heading into 2025, which partly explains their aggressive pursuit of Kikuchi. Their starting pitchers combined for just 5.6 fWAR in 2024 — worst in the AL and 28th overall. Adding Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks provides an immediate upgrade. However, Singer was Kansas City’s most logical trade chip in that area, and they’ve already moved him for India. While the Royals have other tradeable arms, none carry the same value as Singer.

The Angels’ signing of Kikuchi aligns with their stated goal of contending for a playoff spot, even after a 99-loss season. While Los Angeles had the second-worst record in the AL last year (ahead of only the Chicago White Sox), Kansas City’s 30-win improvement from 2023 to 2024 is likely inspiring other struggling teams to make bold offseason moves. This signing fits that aggressive approach but may have also closed a door for Kansas City to further improve their roster.