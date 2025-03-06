KC Royals News: Salvador Pérez suffers injury, Z-Man is coming to The K, KC legend hypes up Bobby Witt Jr.

The Kansas City Royals have already made their first roster cuts of camp, and spring training will only continue heating up as Opening Day approaches. From injury woes to new food options at Kauffman Stadium, here is a Royals news roundup for March 6.

KC Royals News: Salvador Pérez exits spring training game with eye laceration

The Royals have already had some unfortunate injury luck this spring training, and now, they've been dealt yet another scare. On March 5, captain Salvador Pérez exited the team's spring training game against the Seattle Mariners, with the Royals later confirming that he had suffered "a laceration under his left eye" and "will continue to be monitored."

Neither the severity of the injury nor the details of Pérez's expected downtime were included in the Royals' post, though an update should reveal more information in the coming days.

After Pérez left the game, top prospect Carter Jensen pinch hit for him in the bottom of the third inning.

KC Royals News: Royals announce 'Z-Man' sandwich at Kauffman Stadium

When Royals fans head to a ball game this season, they'll be able to get a lot more than peanuts and crackerjacks. On March 4, the Royals announced they're working with Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que to bring a new food item to Kauffman Stadium — the Z-Man sandwich.

"The Z-Man meets The K," the Royals wrote.

The Z-Man meets The K.



Coming this season, @joeskc at Kauffman Stadium. pic.twitter.com/BNBtNd6mOL — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 4, 2025

With a choice of either classic slow smoked beef brisket or smoked pulled chicken, the Z-Man includes smoked provolone cheese, two onion rings, and barbecue mayo on a toasted Kaiser roll. According to Joe's website, the Z-Man is named after KC radio host Mike Zarrick, who promoted the sandwich on his talk show during the restaurant's early days of operation.

“Kansas City is proud to be home to the best barbecue in the world, so the Royals are excited to announce that Joe’s will be coming to right field at Kauffman Stadium for the 2025 season," Royals COO Jason Sinnarajah said in a press release. “As a continuation to some of our efforts in 2024 to bring more local food offerings to our fans, we wanted to bring a Kansas City favorite, the Z-Man, to The K."

KC Royals News: Eric Hosmer has perfect response to 99 Club ratings for MLB The Show 25

On March 5, Fox Sports announced the "99 Overall Club" player ratings, with three stars being awarded the highest possible rating in video game MLB The Show 25 — and KC legend Eric Hosmer quickly noticed an omission.

Alongside photos of the three 99 Club stars — Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto — Fox Sports questioned, "Is there anybody else that you would include in this group?"

Hosmer reposted the announcement with a gif of Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. smoking a cigar, clearly implying that Witt should've been included as a top overall player. After Witt's most recent campaign, it's very hard to deny that Hosmer has a point.

In 2024 with the Royals, Witt hit a career-best .332/.389/.588 line with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, and 31 stolen bases in 709 plate appearances. He led MLB in both batting average and hits (211), set a franchise record with his 10.4 fWAR, finished second in AL MVP voting, received his first All-Star selection, and won both a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger Award.