KC Royals Injury Update: Alec Marsh throws first bullpen, Kyle Wright, Dairon Blanco, Blake Mitchell

The Kansas City Royals are just four games into spring training with over month until Opening Day, but the injury woes have already begun. Pitchers Alec Marsh, Kyle Wright, and James McArthur have all found themselves sidelined for various lengths of time, as have catching prospect Blake Mitchell and outfielder Dairon Blanco.

KC Royals Injury Update: Alec Marsh throws first bullpen

Mere hours after Alec Marsh arrived at spring training on February 12, MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported that he had "experienced right shoulder tightness this offseason" and would be delayed in his throwing progression at camp. On February 24, the right-hander finally threw his first bullpen, with the Kansas City Star's Jaylon Thompson reporting Marsh threw a total of 25 pitches without expressing discomfort.

“That was pretty much my first bullpen of the year,” Marsh told Thompson. “I touched the mound once before I got shut down, so I wouldn’t even count that as a bullpen. That was the first time I had gotten off the mound since last year... For me, it’s about just getting back as soon as I can and being as healthy as I can. And today exceeded everyone’s expectations, even my own. Stuff looked better than it did when I was healthy, so that is really cool."

Marsh struggled in the starting rotation last season, resulting in him being optioned to Triple-A in July. He was recalled just a month later and finished the 2024 season with a 9-9 win-loss record, 4.53 ERA, and 1.26 WHIP in 129 innings, and now, the 26-year-old is hoping to earn another shot at starting. With just two spots left in the rotation behind Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha, Marsh is up against Michael Lorenzen, Kyle Wright, Daniel Lynch IV, Kris Bubic, and Noah Cameron at spring training, all of whom are hoping to secure a starting role for the 2025 season.

KC Royals Injury Update: Kyle Wright slowed down by injury (again)

The Royals acquired Kyle Wright in a trade with the Atlanta Braves in November 2023, just one month after he had undergone surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule. He was sidelined for the entire 2024 season to recover, but was expected to go into this year's spring training at full force. Now, he's been slowed down by another injury.

On February 20, MLB.com's Anne Rogers reported that Wright suffered a mild right hamstring strain while throwing on February 18, and while he's able to play catch, he "will be set back in his progression."

He is expected to be out for at least a week, but should return to regular spring training activities in early March.

KC Royals Injury Update: James McArthur recovering, Blake Mitchell out for 4-6 weeks, Dairon Blanco scratched

Unfortunately for the Royals, Marsh and Wright aren't the only KC players dealing with injuries.

Reliever James McArthur ended the 2024 season on the IL with a right elbow strain, and on February 12, Rogers reported that he underwent surgery this winter that put two screws in his elbow to stabilize an olecranon fracture. The 28-year-old had started his throwing program by the time spring training opened, but his recovery is expected to last all spring and into the first part of the season, pushing his expected return date to May/June.

On February 22, the Royals took another blow when top catching prospect Blake Mitchell suffered a broken right hamate bone. Manager Matt Quatraro confirmed that Mitchell would require surgery and has a recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks, meaning the 20-year-old will be sidelined for the entirety of what would've been his first big league camp.

Most recently, Dairon Blanco was scratched from the Royals' spring training lineup on February 24 with the team later reporting that the outfielder is dealing with tightness in his right Achilles tendon and is considered "day-to-day."