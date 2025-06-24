KC Royals News: Kyle Wright return, Richard Lovelady on Mets, Jac Caglianone defense

Several major storylines will surely be on the forefront of Kansas City Royals fans’ minds this week.

The trade deadline inches closer and closer with rumors circulating around some key talent on their current roster. Phase 1 of All Star game voting will soon come to a close and the Royals chances of sending a starter to this year's midsummer classic look slim so far. And amidst all this early summer chaos, Kansas City still has a pivotal week of gameplay in front of them with a pair of contenders in the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers coming to Kauffman Stadium.

However, as big as those storylines might be, there's more news that Royals fans should be aware of as we enter the final stages of June.

KC Royals News: Kyle Wright gets reinstated from IL but optioned to Omaha

It seems like every week at this point there's a new update on Kyle Wright and his quest to return to the big leagues after an extremely lengthy stint on the injured list.

And as a reinstatement from the IL seemed imminent for some time now, the Royals made it official on Monday. However, it did not result in his return to the majors.

RHP Kyle Wright has been returned from his rehab assignment, reinstated from the Injured List, and optioned to Omaha (AAA). — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 23, 2025

Instead, it seemed more like a formality than a bode of confidence in his current ability, as the team had to make a move with his rehab assignment expiring.

Kansas City will opt to use one of Wright’s remaining options and give the veteran righty some more seasoning in Triple-A Omaha.

It's been a bit of an up-and-down rehab stint so far for him. He's had his fair share of scoreless outings - such as 3.2 innings surrendering just one hit on June 4 or 4.0 innings of two hit ball on June 15. That being said he's also had his fair share of blowups - including a 2.1 inning outing on June 10 where he surrendered five earned runs off six hits and four walks, as well as a 3.0 inning outing on June 21 where he surrendered four earned runs off four hits and three walks.

With a 5.48 combined ERA across the upper minors this season, he definitely looks as though he could use that extra time. And given the Royals current strength in pitching depth, it's a move they could definitely afford to make.

KC Royals News: "Dicky" Lovelady is now a New York Met

Another old friend has found a new home in the major leagues and not only that, he has seemed to have found a new name.

Former Kansas City Royals bullpen arm Richard Lovelady was not only announced as a member of the New York Mets Monday, he no longer seems to go by Richard. Instead, the Mets announced that it was Dicky Lovelady (reportedly his preferred name) that had signed one-year contract with them.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/y8Ld2iR5Np — New York Mets (@Mets) June 23, 2025

Putting aside the surprising name change, this will mark the third organization Lovelady has been with this season and second major league squad he's been a part of. After being cut by the Toronto Blue Jays after an abysmal 21.60 ERA showing across 1.2 innings of work at the start of the season, he'd be later picked up by the Minnesota Twins. After performing to a shimmering 1.31 ERA in Triple-A St. Paul, he'd exercise his option to become a free agent and test the major league waters again.

Lovelady spent three MLB seasons with the Royals from 2019 to 2021, highlighted by 3.48 ERA across 20.2 innings in 2021. He'd leave the organization after 2022, bouncing around several organizations in the process.

KC Royals News: Jac Caglianone makes his presence known in right field

Ending on a very good note, in case you missed it on Sunday, Jac Caglianone found a new way to leave the Royals faithful in awe.

With the game tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, the Royals’ top prospect was able to bail out his pitcher in Lucas Erceg by robbing Padres star Jackson Merrill of a surefire go-ahead home run.

Not only was this play simply sensational to watch, it also tells a bigger story of the work Caglianone has put in in the early stages of his professional career.

After already surrendering his two-way status from college after turning pro, this season in order to accelerate his path to the big leagues, he’d take on the challenge of moving off being solely a first baseman and spending more time in the outfield.

And despite the position being unfamiliar for the 22-year-old, he's taken it in stride and frankly hasn't looked terrible out there. A -1 DRS and -1 OAA certainly isn't anything to write home about, but given the circumstances of his inexperience, it could arguably be worse.

So, perhaps his highlight reel grab over the weekend is a sign of steady things to come from Caglianone in right field.