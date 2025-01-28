KC Royals News: Bobby Witt Jr. hypes up Chiefs, Royals sponsor free entry to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

The Kansas City Royals are gearing up for spring training, with pitchers and catchers reporting to camp on February 12, and all other players arriving five days later. There are still a few areas of the roster that could use bolstering before Opening Day, so while the Royals may be finished making big moves this winter, smaller free agents or trade targets could still be pursued over the next few weeks.

While fans anxiously await any further movement from Kansas City, here is a Royals news roundup for January 27.

KC Royals News: Bobby Witt Jr. supports Kansas City Chiefs at AFC Championship game

Opening Day for the 2025 MLB season is still two months away, but the Chiefs are keeping Kansas City fans occupied — including Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. On January 26, the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and Witt Jr. was on hand to hype up the team just before kickoff.

"What up, Chiefs Kingdom, Bobby Witt here at Arrowhead," he said in a video posted to the Chiefs' social media accounts. "About to see this place get wild. Chiefs to another Super Bowl — let's go."

The Chiefs ultimately defeated the Bills, 32-29, to become the first team in NFL history to advance to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season after winning the previous two. With a chance to accomplish a historic three-peat, Kansas City will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX on February 9 in New Orleans.

Will Witt Jr. make another appearance to support the Chiefs in Louisiana? Almost certainly.

KC Royals News: Royals sponsor free admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in February

In celebration of Black History Month, the Royals are sponsoring admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) for the month of February, allowing visitors to enjoy the museum free of charge for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are ecstatic that the Kansas City Royals and The Royals Foundation are once again opening the doors of the museum free of charge for the entire month of February," NLBM President Bob Kendrick said in a statement, per MLB.com. “The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is a valuable educational resource. This impactful community outreach provides greater access to the museum that will allow students and others to learn about a once-forgotten chapter of baseball and American history and be inspired by the courageous athletes who overcame tremendous social adversity to “play ball.”

Celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth with free admission to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum!



The Kansas City Royals Foundation is proud to provide free admission for the entire month of February. Don’t miss this chance to honor the legacy and history of the game.#FreeFebruary pic.twitter.com/v1NnJnytbk — Kansas City Royals Foundation (@KCRoyalsFdn) January 27, 2025

Located at 1616 East 18th St. in Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine Jazz District, the NLBM welcomed more than 16,000 visitors last February, with the Kansas City Royals Foundation contributing over $135,000 to cover their admission.

"Over the past three years, we’ve had the privilege of providing all residents in and around Kansas City a chance to experience the powerful story of the Negro Leagues without cost," Luis Maes, the Royals vice president of community impact, said in a statement. "In 2025, we hope even more people will seize this opportunity to learn about the courage and talent of these players, who refused to let the color of their skin silence them."