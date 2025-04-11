KC Royals lose long-time strength and conditioning coach

The Kansas City Royals are having a very interesting season on the heels of a return to the playoffs. It makes some sense that while the roster has seen some changes, there’s also been some behind the scenes shifting around of the coaching staff . And those shifts aren’t just the coaching staff fans might be more familiar with.

Some of the changes were well known and expected. However, it comes as a bit of a surprise, considering how the Kansas City Royals season is just underway , that the franchise will be looking for a new strength and conditioning coach.

In the same week where the Royals are celebrating pitcher Michael Lorenzen hitting his 10 years of service mark, they are saying goodbye to someone who has been with the club for longer than the hurler has been in MLB. Longtime strength coach Ryan Stoneberg resigned from his position over the weekend, with the team confirming his departure -which is effective immediately - while saying that the reason behind was personal and private.

KC Royals see longtime strength coach move on

Stoneberg had just started his 24th season with Kansas City and had just entered 14th as head Major League strength coach. In that role he was the man in charge coordinating strength and conditioning activities.

While Stoneberg will definitely be a loss, the Royals will be able to plug the hole in the staff rather well. In his place, the franchise has announced Luis Perez takes over the position on an interim basis after 16 years in Kansas City and the last nine as the Major League strength coach.

The Royals have also brought in Phil Falco to take over Perez’s former duties and help with the transition. Falco has been the assistant coordinator of strength and conditioning for the past five seasons after a three year stint with the Omaha Storm Chasers.