KC Royals celebrate 10 years of service time for their veteran rock in the rotation

Major League baseball stands out among the major sports because it routinely celebrates its history in a way even the NFL and NHL don’t. One way it does this is by recognizing players who have managed to stick in the Bigs for long periods of time. One Royals player just hit one of the biggest milestones in the league when Michael Lorenzen officially hit his 10-year mark.

10 years is quite the accomplishment for Major League players for a couple of reasons. The first is that once a player hits a full decade in the league, they are entitled to a full pension when they retire. Indeed, this was a bigger deal when there weren’t quite so many multi-millionaires, but for someone like Lorenzen, being able to get $275,000 a year whenever his career is over could be a game-changer.

There is another reason why 10 years is such a big deal, though it matters less for Michael Lorenzen since he’s relatively new to the Royals. If a player hits 10 years and has five years on one team, he gets a full no-trade clause. Despite not qualifying for such an honor in Kansas City , Lorenzen’s ability to stay in the league for so long is still worthy of celebrating.

Sending our congratulations to Michael Lorenzen on reaching 10 years of Major League service time! pic.twitter.com/AMzQt8qe1J — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 8, 2025

KC Royals pitcher Michael Lorenzen celebrates 10 years of service time

After all, Lorenzen was able to strike out on his own after the 2024 season but decided to come back to the Royals as they try and make a postseason appearance for the second-straight season.

By coming back, Lorenzen has shown he wants to be the “rock” in the rotation. And so far, so good in that regard. In his latest start on Monday, he mowed down a division rival in the Minnesota Twins, throwing 6 innings and allowing just 5 hits and 1 run.

It’s actually extra notable that Lorenzen has managed to stick around as long as he has. He started out his career as one of the hot prospects for the Cincinati Reds and played for the NL Central team for seven years, mostly as a reliever.

He then became a bit of a journeyman, bouncing from the Angels, Tigers, Phillies, and Rangers before landing with the Kansas City Royals at last year's trade deadline. He’s been someone who can do whatever is asked of him, recording a 48-45 record, with 71 holds and 15 saves as well as a very respectable 3.98 earned run average.

And how could anyone forget when he etched himself in the history books on Aug. 9, 2023 after tossing a no-hitter in his Philadelphia Phillies debut.

It's been a remarkable career for the veteran journeyman and he's not done yet, with a key role still to play on this contending team in Kansas City.

Royals fans look to be lucky to have Michael Lorenzen in their camp as he helps a young team fully realize its potential.