KC Royals legend has perfect response to 2025 bobblehead honor

For many fans, it feels like only yesterday that the Kansas City Royals won the 2015 World Series in five games against the New York Mets, so it may be hard to believe that next season will mark ten years since the team took home the title.

To kick off the anniversary celebrations, the Royals announced their 2025 promotional giveaways on Monday, with a number of items dedicated to the World Series-winning team — and no one was more excited than Kansas City legend Eric Hosmer.

Hosmer, who played seven seasons for the Royals after making his MLB debut with the team in 2011, will be honored with his own bobblehead as part of the "2015 Champs" series next season. When the Royals announced the giveaways — including an image of his bobblehead — the 35-year-old quickly reposted it, adding a gif of a man saying "Spectacular, give me 14 of them right now." Hosmer also added his own comment about the image of his bobblehead, writing "Great job on the hair" with a bullseye emoji.

Underneath the post, the former-Royal replied to a fan's comment to confirm that he'll be in attendance at the game when his bobblehead is given away.

KC Royals honor 2015 World Series-winning team with 2025 promotional giveaways

Along with Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Pérez with also be getting "2015 Champ" bobbleheads next season. There's also a "2015 Championship Replica Ring" that fans can snap up.

The Royals' announcement was accompanied by an explanation that this was just "a first look" at the team's promotional giveaways for 2025, so more items related to the 2015 team may still be to come. The post also included the dates for when each item will be given out at games, with Moustakas' bobblehead available on April 26, the replica ring on May 17, Hosmer's bobblehead on July 11, and Pérez's bobblehead on September 19.

When the Royals won the World Series in 2015, it was just the second title in franchise history — the first was in 1985 — and the club didn't advance to the playoffs again until 2024. The 2015 team was also the first in MLB since the 1989 Oakland Athletics to win the World Series after having lost it the previous season.

Hosmer played for the Royals from his MLB debut in 2011 until he entered free agency at the end of 2017. In those seven seasons, the first baseman posted a .284/.342/.439 line with 1132 hits, 127 home runs, 566 RBI, and 60 stolen bases in 3991 at-bats (1048 games). Hosmer's incredible career with the franchise sees him ranked sixth in Royals' history in Win Probability Added (WPA) at 11.5, 10th in both runs scored (547) and total bases (1751), and 18th in Wins Above Replacement (WAR) at 15.4. He's also ranked ninth in RBI and 10th in home runs.