KC Royals legend calls out ESPN for response to Yankees fan incident at World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the 2024 World Series, beating the New York Yankees in five games — but the series certainly wasn't without its drama. An incident involving two Yankees fans in Game 4 continues to dominate conversation, and now, Kansas City Royals legend Eric Hosmer has weighed in, calling for players to boycott an ESPN reporter after his coverage of the situation.

"What a joke," Hosmer wrote on X, referring to a post by ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "Couple things here, I hope all current/future players take note on how PRO Mookie [Betts] has handled this whole situation. I also hope you guys start recognizing these type of reporters and stop giving them access and your time if this is what they choose to promote. Give them the [boot] just like the Pads gave Ken [Rosenthal]. What a [poop emoji] article."

Game 4 of World Series interrupted when NY Yankees fans grab LA Dodgers' Mookie Betts

On Tuesday night, the Yankees and Dodgers met at Yankee Stadium for Game 4 of the World Series, with Los Angeles already leading the best-of-seven series, 3-0.

In the bottom of the first inning, Dodgers' right fielder Mookie Betts ran to the right field line and corner wall to catch a foul ball from Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres. Betts jumped with his glove reaching above the outfield's wall, and just as he appeared to catch the ball, a fan in the front row grabbed onto his glove, pried it open with both hands, and knocked the ball back onto the field. Another fan, seated next to the first, grabbed onto Betts' other hand.

Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024

Torres was ruled out via fan interference. Both fans were immediately escorted from the ballpark by security, and a statement released by the Yankees the following day confirmed they were banned from attending Game 5.

The fan who grabbed Betts' glove was later identified as Austin Capobianco, a Yankees season-ticket holder.

Former-KC Royals star calls out ESPN's Jesse Rogers

On October 30, Rogers posted a photo of Capobianco on X, along with a caption referring to the banned fan as "a beaut."

"Meet Austin Capobianco (middle), the fan that interfered with Mookie," Rogers wrote. "I was talking to him at a local bar when a bunch of other fans asked him to take a pic with him and for his autograph. He was a beaut. Story up soon at ESPN: 'If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up.'"

When questioned for his choice of words under the post, Rogers clarified that his use of "beaut" to describe Capobianco was not meant to be complimentary.

"That's meant like what a piece of work...cause his quotes to me were outrageous," Rogers commented. "Too ambiguous of word, I admit."

Too ambiguous, indeed, and for many, the damage was done.

Hosmer reposted Rogers' photo and remarks, adding his own comments calling out the ESPN reporter for appearing to glorify Capobianco's behavior in Game 4. He specifically addressed current and future MLB players, calling for them to boycott "these types of reporters," using the San Diego Padres' refusal to interview with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal as an example.

Following Game 2 of the National League Division Series, Rosenthal wrote an article criticizing Manny Machado and the Padres. In response, Padres players boycotted in-game interviews with the reporter during Game 3.

What a joke❗️



Couple things here, I hope all current/future players take note on how PRO Mookie has handled this whole situation. I also hope you guys start recognizing these type of reporters and stop giving them access and your time if this is what they choose to promote. Give… https://t.co/0nK6vET5Tn — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) October 30, 2024

Doug Mientkiewicz, who played 12 seasons in MLB including a stint with the Royals in 2006, responded to Hosmer’s post.

"I said this earlier," Mientkiewicz wrote. "So [ESPN] is saying it’s ok if a reporter comes into the clubhouse and we don’t like the question we can grab the recorder and the guys arm and nothing will happen? Careful what you wish for!"

In seven major-league seasons with the Royals from 2011 to 2017, Hosmer accumulated a .284/.342/.439 line with 127 home runs, 566 RBI, 60 stolen bases in 3991 at-bats. The All-Star won four Gold Glove Awards during his time in Kansas City, as well as a Silver Slugger Award and World Series title as part of the 2015 Royals.