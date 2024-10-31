KC Royals' Tommy Pham doesn't mince words when commenting on World Series fan interference

Game 4 of the World Series took an utterly unhinged turn when a New York Yankees fan grabbed the glove of Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder Mookie Betts and tore the baseball from inside. Now, Kansas City Royals' outfielder Tommy Pham has given his take on the situation.

When asked what he would've done if he was in Betts' spot, Pham didn't mince words.

"Buddy touching me would be a problem," he told MLB.com. "Keep your hands to yourself."

NY Yankees fans escorted from ballpark after grabbing LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts

When first pitch was thrown at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night, the Dodgers were leading the World Series, 3-0. The Yankees would go on to win Game 4, avoiding a sweep in the best-of-seven Series — but two New York fans were ejected from the ballpark long before they could see it.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the first inning, when Betts ran to the right field line and corner wall to catch a foul fly ball from Yankees leadoff hitter Gleyber Torres. As he jumped to catch the ball with his glove outstretched above the outfield's padded wall, a fan in the front row grabbed onto Betts' glove with both hands and pried it open to knock the ball back onto the field. At the same time, another fan — seated next to the first — latched onto Betts' other hand.

"Well, A for effort."



Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024

The umpires ruled that Torres was out via fan interference, and shortly after, both fans involved were escorted from the ballpark by security. The fan who grabbed Betts' glove was later identified as Austin Capobianco, a Yankees season-ticket holder, according to The Athletic.

On Wednesday, the Yankees released a statement about the incident, confirming that the offending fans were banned from attending Game 5 that night.

"Last night two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts," the team stated, according to MLB.com. "The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised."

"The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity."

It's clear that Pham — who slashed .228/.250/.337 in 23 games with the Royals this season — wasn't the only one disgusted by the fans' behavior. According to CNN, the banned fans' two seats to Game 5 were given to a New Jersey pediatric cancer patient and his family.