KC Royals infielder fires back at Yankees' Carlos Rodón after ALDS Game 2

When the Kansas City Royals left New York City, they were riding high from a 4-2 victory in ALDS Game 2. Despite substantial payroll differences and preseason predictions, the New York Yankees had only managed to split the first two games with the seemingly underestimated Royals. While opinions may differ among fans and players regarding how that Game 2 win was achieved, there was an undeniable sense of early celebration permeating Yankee Stadium.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodón had an exceptionally efficient and effective first inning against the Royals on Monday night. He struck out the first three batters he faced, ultimately tallying seven strikeouts for the night. The left-handed pitcher exuded confidence after the opening frame, visibly reveling in each strikeout. The Yankees' social media also joined in the celebration of Rodón's strong start, anticipating a dominant performance ahead.

Yet it seems that Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia had the last laugh.

Maikel Garcia earned his post-win trash talk in KC Royals victory

Garcia, who made his first start as the leadoff man since August 31, had a career night in New York. He tallied four hits after that opening strikeout, the most of any Royals player in a game this postseason. It was a resounding bounce-back game for the Venezuelan, and also a historic one. The Royals noted that Garcia was the first Kansas City batter with a four-hit playoff game since his cousin, former shortstop Alcides Escobar.

Kansas City got to Rodón the second time through the order, ultimately tagging him for seven hits and four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. Much of that damage occurred in the fourth inning, sparked by a 402-foot home run from catcher Salvador Pérez. Garcia's second hit came in the inning, a right field single that plated utilityman Garrett Hampson.

Rodón now boasts an alarming 11.37 ERA in postseason outings, with Tuesday marking his second playoff loss in three career appearances. The Florida native is currently in his second season of a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees, having recorded a 4.74 ERA across 46 starts.

Kansas City welcomes the Yankees to Kauffman Stadium in what is now essentially a best-of-three series, with the Royals holding the homefield advantage. Hopefully, the Yankees have learned their lesson that the Royals are not to be trifled with. If they haven't, it may just cost New York their championship hopes.