KC Royals finally reward powerful farmhand with well-earned major league promotion

It's been a largely disappointing year for the Kansas City Royals in 2025, as they hold a losing record (44-48) and sit 5.0 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot a week into July. This time last season the Royals were 49-43 and only a game back of that final Wild Card spot.

However, sunny skies might soon be returning to Kansas City as the Royals have been playing some good baseball to start July. They're 5-2 since July 1 and are fresh off a commanding 9-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

And as the Royals look to continue to build upon their recent momentum, they'll hope Cam Devanney can build off some of his recent momentum, as the team announced they're rewarding one of their more impressive minor leaguers in 2025 with a well-deserved big league promotion.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/FCVVJkvD8C — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 8, 2025

KC Royals finally give Cam Devanney his well-deserved shot at the major league level

Since joining the Royals organization back in 2024, Devanney has always been a strong source of power. In Triple-A Omaha in 2024, he mashed 19 home runs sitting second on the team and within the Top 20 in the International League (T-18th).

In 2025, it's been an even better power showing for the 28-year-old utility man. He's almost matched his 2024 home run total in just over half the amount of games, as he already has 18 homers in just 69 games for the Storm Chasers.

And it's been an overall great hitting season for Devanney this season. He's slashing .272/.366/.565 with 18 HR, 55 RBI while walking at an impressive 11.8% rate. All of this has resulted in a well above average 138 wRC+.

Devanney's had a strong case for a call-up since the early stages of the season. In April he was slashing .395/.457/.763 with three homers, 11 RBI and a 204 wRC+ in 46 plate apperanaces. Then in May, he slashed .268/.357/.505 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and a 123 wRC+.

After not being called up during his optimal start, a rougher month of June put a bit of doubt of whether his promotion would come. In 100 plate appearances last month, Devanney only managed to slash .202/.330/.452 with four homers, 10 RBI and a 103 wRC+.

But after setting Triple-A ablaze again to start July, with a .368/.429/.947 slash line with three homers, seven RBI and a 242 wRC+ in his first 22 plate appearances, the hype surrounding Devanney quickly returned.

Cam Devanney sends one to the berm ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hZhcrUhbrp — Omaha Storm Chasers (@OMAStormChasers) July 6, 2025

While the Royals have definitely found their power this month, sitting tied for seventh in home runs for the month through Monday with nine, the fact remains it's been a rough season in the power department overall. They sit just 29th in baseball when it comes to the long ball, hitting only 67 to this point.

If Devanney's minor league power can translate to the major league level, he could definitely help them build on that recent momentum.

He also brings with him the positional versatility that they seem value off the bench, as he's played at shortstop, second base, third base and left field in Omaha this season, joining the likes of other utility names already in the majors in Nick Loftin and Tyler Tolbert.

To make room for him on the active roster, the Royals placed Mark Canha on the 10-day IL with left elbow epicondylitis. It's the second time Canha has landed on the shelf this season after he was placed on the 10-day IL in early April with a left abductor strain.

Then to make room on the 40-man roster for Devanney's arrival, the Royals transferred ace Cole Ragans to the 60-day IL as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder ailment that initially landed him on the shelf on June 11 (retroactive June 8).

This seems to be more a formality if anything as the Royals recently received positive news on Ragans. He's reportedly set to begin throwing again this week, but this trip to the 60-day IL means he won't be able to return until early August.