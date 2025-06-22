KC Royals farm team clinches first postseason berth in franchise history

While the Kansas City Royals remain in the thick of the AL Wild Card race with more than 80 games to go, one team in the organization has already secured its postseason spot.

The Columbia Fireflies, Kansas City’s Low-A affiliate, have clinched a berth in the Carolina League’s four-team playoff bracket. Their first home playoff game at Segra Park is set for September 11.

The Fireflies have punched their ticket!



Will be the first playoff appearance in Columbia Fireflies history! #RaisingRoyals👑 #LetsGlow 🔥 🪰 pic.twitter.com/nZd2YIzXd4 — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) June 20, 2025

KC Royals prospects propel their party to playoff position in Low-A

No MLB team can lock up a division or Wild Card spot this early in the season—but things work a little differently in the minors.

In Low-A, the division leaders from each half of the season clinch playoff berths. For the Fireflies, that meant securing the Carolina League South Division’s first-half title. They did it with a 36–30 record, riding a hot stretch with seven wins in their last 10 games heading into Thursday’s matchup against the Carolina Mudcats.

Thursday’s clincher came with a few twists—most notably, the game was shortened to seven innings due to weather. Fortunately for the Fireflies, they never trailed. A two-run first inning set the tone, and they matched it with another pair in the third. Shortstop Colton Becker played a key role in both frames, laying down a sac bunt in the first and driving in a run with a single in the third—each time bringing home outfielder Asbel Gonzalez. The Mudcats didn’t help their own cause either, committing six errors that made scoring all too easy for Columbia.

Colton Becker singles in Asbel Gonzalez in the third inning to give us a 3-1 lead. #LetsGlow #TheresAFireInsideAllofUs pic.twitter.com/35uhvVBuHQ — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) June 19, 2025

Scoring is only half the equation, and left-hander David Shields did his part on the mound. The 18-year-old southpaw went five innings, allowing just two hits—both solo homers by Carolina hitters. Since joining the Fireflies in early May, Shields has been locked in, stringing together seven straight starts with no more than two runs allowed. His one-hit, seven-strikeout gem on May 26 remains his Low-A highlight, but he was steady and effective against the Mudcats, earning his second win of the season.

If local fans are interested in playoff tickets or Royals fans want to make an East Coast road trip, sign up for the team's playoff ticket priority list here. That first playoff game will be historic for the geographical area, marking the first postseason baseball game in Columbia since the Capital City Bombers reached the South Atlantic League championship game in 2004.