Baseball America lists KC Royals 2024 draftee as prospect to watch in ACL

The MLB season is well underway, but it is just getting started for some of the game's youngest prospects. The Arizona and Florida Complex Leagues, the domestic rookie-level leagues, had their opening day on May 3, serving as the professional debuts for most participants. The ACL Royals represent the Kansas City Royals down in Surprise Stadium, where many teenage prospects are hoping to call their spring training home years down the line.

Baseball America put out a list of 10 prospects to watch for both in Arizona and Florida. With Kansas City's recent lackluster farm system depth, the Royals would rarely appear on such lists in recent years. But, one of the team's top picks from the 2024 MLB Draft made an appearance in left-handed pitcher David Shields. Josh Norris with Baseball America had high praise for the Pennsylvania native ahead of this weekend's season start.

"Shields piqued evaluators’ interest during instructional league, and now will have the chance to do so in a more official setting. Kansas City selected Shields in the second round in 2024 out of high school in Pittsburgh. He brings his fastball into the mid 90s from the left side and can back the pitch with a slider and curveball that each have a chance to become above-average weapons. He rounds out his mix with a future average changeup and 55-grade control. The athletic former quarterback has midrotation upside, which he should begin scratching at this summer." Josh Norris

The KC Royals have a budding gem in pitcher David Shields.

Norris puts it succinctly, but Shields was a good selection for Kansas City at 41st overall last year. The Royals gave him a $2.3 million bonus to lure him away from a collegiate commitment with the Miami Hurricanes. All signs point to a future MLB starter, with well-rounded command and several projectable pitches. This season will be his first off the backfields, but hopefully, he will rise to affiliated ball sooner rather than later.

Baseball America is not alone in its optimism surrounding Shields. MLB Pipeline has the southpaw ranked as Kansas City's eighth-best prospect and similarly says Shields has "upside as a starter, potentially even a No. 2 or 3." Both outlets say fans should expect Shields to join Low-A Columbia's roster at some point this season, but considering Shields was only 17 when Kansas City drafted him last summer, there shouldn't be a pervasive rush.

Your 2025 ACL Royals!



Saturday, May 3rd - Home opener on Brett Field ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XDnY9WMjEm — Surprise Royals (@Surprise_Royals) May 2, 2025

Fans can watch games on the Royals Player Development YouTube channel and find social media updates on Twitter at @Surprise_Royals. Considering multiple exciting Royals prospects are on the initial roster, including infielders Yandel Ricardo and Jhonayker Ugarte, prospect hounds would be wise to tune in for a game or two.