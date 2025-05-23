KC Royals face draining hourglass while trying to fix current stadium situation

The KC Royals are facing a very interesting situation. The last ditch effort to get the team more money in order to get a new stadium hasn't yet resolved. At least for now.

The Missouri State Legislature officially adjourned its 2025 session last week. It did so without passing a bill that was geared towards giving the Royals tax incentives and shared costs offers in order to keep the club in the state. While Governor Mike Kehoe had threatened to call an emergency special session if such a thing happened, for now he hasn’t issued the call.

The clock is ticking, as the KC Royals future in Missouri is not assured

If that sounds like the KC Royals are headed over to Kansas, there’s an interesting twist there as well. The deadline for both Kansas City teams to announce a move to the next state over is June 30. So far, neither the Royals or Chiefs have agreed to take the offer from Kansas’ STAR Bonds program. However, the Speaker of that state’s legislature Dan Hawkins recently told KCTV he feels as though an agreement might be near.

“ They’ve been working on it for a year and I think they are really close. Actually, I think both teams are probably pretty close with coming in with a proposal.”

Assuming that Hawkins can be taken at his word, it certainly seems as though the Missouri side of Kansas City is about to lose out on the revenues that come along with not one but two different professional franchises.

However, there’s still that wrinkle that neither club has announced they’ve arrived at any decision. There’s also claims that the mayor of Kansas City has a $1 billion offer for the teams, though the specifics of how that would work aren’t public. That they haven’t taken him up on it might mean at the very least, it leaves something to be desired.

The Royals and Chiefs might simply be playing coy while they wait to see if the Missouri Legislature will go back into session and come up with the plan it started debating at the end of its term.

The only thing clear at this point is that the sand is running out of the hour glass and for right now, the KC Royals don’t have a plan for a new stadium anywhere.