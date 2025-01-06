KC Royals’ easiest decision of next offseason has already been laid out for them

The Kansas City Royals finally inked another player this week, albeit one on a minor-league contract, and with so much work still left to do this winter, it feels somewhat foolhardy to look past 2025 and into next offseason. There are so many variables that change how a team approaches each winter, but barring a disaster like 2023, Kansas City's easiest choice of next offseason has already been made for them — keeping manager Matt Quatraro under contract.

Quatraro, a New York native, is entering the final guaranteed year of his three-year deal with the Royals, though the team holds an option for the 2026 season. Hired on October 30, 2022, as the franchise’s 18th full-time manager, Quatraro has overseen a tenure marked by volatility but steady upward trends.

The KC Royals would be foolish to move on from Matt Quatraro after 2025

Quatraro’s first year at the helm, 2023, saw the Royals match their franchise-worst record with 103 losses. Outside of shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., there were few bright spots. However, a significant influx of talent and payroll investment ahead of 2024 gave the coaching staff better tools to work with — and the results followed. Kansas City’s 30-win improvement was a rare feat, achieved just six times in MLB since 1961.

The Royals became only the third team in history to rebound from a 100-loss season with a playoff berth the following year, ending one of the longest postseason droughts in major professional sports. For a fanbase starved of October baseball since the 2015 World Series run, Quatraro and his staff offered hope for sustained success.

While Quatraro may not be every fan’s favorite manager, his resume speaks volumes. Criticism often focuses on his lineup construction and defensive positioning, but it’s hard to argue with the results: an 86-win season and a return to the postseason. Additionally, Quatraro has excelled in overlooked areas, like successful challenges. His 62.9% overturn success rate ranked third among full-season AL managers in 2024, following a second-place finish in the same category in 2023.

Quatraro also represents an emerging trend in MLB, where managers without major league playing experience are becoming increasingly common. Of the 12 current managers in this category, eight led their teams to the postseason last year. As the game continues to evolve, non-traditional managerial paths are proving to be highly effective.

For all the debate over strategy and decision-making, success on the field is what ultimately defines a manager. Quatraro delivered in 2024, and there’s every reason to believe he can do so again in 2025 and beyond. A contract extension after the 2025 season would be a smart investment for a Royals organization seeking to build on its recent progress. Betting on Quatraro to keep the ball rolling could help ensure Kansas City’s resurgence isn’t just a flash in the pan but the foundation of something enduring.