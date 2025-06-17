KC Royals could be surprise July landing spot for in-state rival outfielder

Assuming the KC Royals can stay in the playoff race until the trade deadline, it’s not hard to imagine they’ll be going after another hitter or two to bolster their offense. Because most teams will be looking for more offense, Kansas City might have to settle for a good but not great outfielder. According to Jim Bowden, the twist here would be the club trading with an in-state rival to land Lars Nootbaar.

Considering that the Royals would settle for just about any major league outfielder with a track record of success, Nootbar would undoubtedly fit the bill. The team knows him well from the many rivalry games with the St. Louis Cardinals every season, and he’s someone they have a bit more of a relationship with than some other sluggers that might be on the market.

KC Royals could target Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar at the trade deadline

That Nootbaar is having far from a spectacular 2025 campaign is just one sign that KC Royals fans might need to temper their expectations regarding a deadline pickup. While the outfielder is a solid bat, he’s posting just a .226/.329/.361 slash line this season.

So far, this is the second straight season he’s declined from the year prior, after a career-best 2023.

Bowden made the case for why the Royals will go after another power hitter.

"The Royals rank last in MLB in home runs and need to add power and length to their lineup," Bowden wrote. "Combined with the recent promotion of top prospect Jac Caglianone, trading for another power bat could completely change the complexion of their lineup.”

The question, of course, is whether Nootbaar fits that bill. Bowden felt the Los Angeles Angels’ Taylor Ward would be a better fit, but Kansas City might need a backup plan. For now, both the Cards and Angels are still in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Nootbaar's not the most competent power hitter with 14 being his career high in both 2022 and 2023, but as far consolation prizes go he entered 2025 on a three-year stretch of posting a 114 wRC+ or higher meaning he's more than a capable hitter.

He'd also address the Royals' current weakness to draw walks, as they enter Tuesday's contest in Texas with the league's lowest walk rate at 6.3%. With an 88th percentile BB% of 12.6%, even if Nootbaar doesn't entirely fit Bowden's power need, he would be able to at least address one key issue the club faces.

And having a hitter capable of doing the little things to gain 90 feet is extremely valuable for a team in an offensive rut like the Royals are in currently.

For either Nootbaar or Bowden's preferred candidate in Ward to be available, the KC Royals first need to see both teams fade before the end of next month. Of course, they also need to stay in the thick of things.