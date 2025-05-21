KC Royals' captain finally snaps history-making home run drought, grows his legacy

It feels like it's been ages since Kansas City Royals fans have seen Salvador Perez put a ball into stands. And frankly, that's because it has.

The Royals captain hit his last home run against the Cleveland Guardians on April 13, marking a 37-day gap between his two most recent long balls.

His last homer also happened to have some historical significance to it as well, as Perez etched himself in the record books.

Salvador Perez's history making home run grows his legacy

When Perez hit his last homer, it tied the great Jorge Posada for fifth in the American League in home runs by a primary catcher at 275.

So, when he went yard in the fourth inning off Logan Webb on Wednesday, Perez passed Posada and took over sole possession of fifth place on the all-time AL leaderboard. It also meant he moved out of a tie for ninth in MLB home run ranks for backstops.

Next on the docket for Perez on the home run leaderboard, is Iván Rodríguez at 281 in the American League ranks and Brian McCann at 282 in the MLB ranks. Both are realistically in reach if he can regain some of that 40+ HR potential he's flashed in his career.

Can Perez find that power again this season though? That's the burning question.

Other than the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign (where Perez still hit 11 homers in 37 games) and the 2019 season (where he missed the entirety of the year to injury) Perez has been a 20+ HR hitter since 2015.

However, we're approaching the end of May now and Wednesday's home run was just Perez's third of the campaign. His power has still been there though as his 45.0% hard-hit rate and 12.9% barrel rate are very similar to the 44.8% hard-hit rate and 12.2% barrel rate in 2024, when he belted 27 homers. He also happened to sit tied for 10th in the league in doubles this at 13 entering Wednesday's contest, and added his 14th during it.

While five homers to move up in the AL record books and six to climb the MLB ranks should be achievable, he can't have near-40 day droughts between long balls if he wants to do so.

That's a conversation for another day though, as the Royals' catcher has to be thrilled he's finally back on track in the power department and continuing to grow his legacy in the game.