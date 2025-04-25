After starting their recent road-trip 1-8, the Kansas City Royals were in need of anything to spark some momentum. Then suddenly that spark came with a win on Sunday to avoid the four-game sweep at the hands of there division rivals in Detroit and also ensure they headed back home on a positive note.

Since then, the Royals have been on the rise. It may've looked shaky, but they won extra-innings contest on Tuesday night nonetheless to open there series against the Colorado Rockies. Then, their offense really came back to life with a pair of victories in yesterday's doubleheader to secure the series sweep - their first games with more than four runs scored since April 4.

And now that the Royals are winning games again and the roster is performing well from all angles, the clubhouse morale has inevitably risen, as the dugout antics were on full display at Kauffman Stadium last night.

KC Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. had hilarious reaction to Salvador Perez's broken belt

Salvador Perez was the brunt of team jokes yesterday, and considering it came off the heels of a massive four double and four RBI performance across the doubleheader, I think it's safe to say the usually jovial Salvy will be just fine with it.

After opening his second game of the doubleheader with a loud second-inning double, his third of the day, the Royals' captain awkwardly slid into second base, breaking his belt in the process. After changing said belt, the team wasn't about to let the old one go quite so soon, as images surfaced of the belt hanging in the dugout.

Here’s the belt Salvador Perez busted sliding into second base. A good luck dugout charm one pic.twitter.com/2EDAL7qANP — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) April 25, 2025

Perez's Royals co-star, Bobby Witt Jr., hilariously shared his insight on why the wardrobe malfunction occurred for his veteran teammate.

"That's what happens when you're that fast," Witt told Anne Rogers of MLB.com. "The friction of the dirt and everything just breaks it."

"He was getting around the bases quicker than I've ever seen him go around," he told Rogers. "He had an extra pep in his step."

Perez would likely be the first to tell you that blistering speed was not a real factor here, as the 34-year-old backstop has not been known for his speed throughout his career. He currently ranks in just the fourth percentile of sprint speed and has not ranked above the lower fifth percentile since 2022.

While he likely won't be focused on speed, perhaps the four doubles yesterday will continue to be the "pep in his step" to fuel the prolonged breakout that both he and the Royals have been waiting for after a very rough start to the new season.

Perez took the time to put on his captain's hat and reflect on why performances like this, are so vital to the success this team want to have in 2025.

"Early in the season, we're just trying to do too much," he told Rogers. "And it's not going to work that way."

"You need to keep the line moving," he said. "Give what they give to me...if it's a walk, take the base and let the guy behind me do his job."

Kansas City will get their first chance to see if their offensive onslaught yesterday materializes into something more, and whether or not they can extend their four-game winning streak, when the Houston Astros come to town for a weekend series.

And we'll also find out if the belt will be back hanging in the dugout as it was yesterday, and if it really is a good luck charm for this group.