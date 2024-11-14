KC Royals are the last unsettled team as broadcasters land deal with Prime Video

The long and painful bankruptcy process of Diamond Sports Group has held the broadcasting future of almost half of Major League Baseball's 30 teams — including the Kansas City Royals — in limbo for almost two years. Finally, a way out could be in sight.

On November 13, Diamond Sports announced a multi-year commercial agreement with Amazon Prime Video to save all 16 of their FanDuel-branded regional sports networks (RSNs). According to the press release, the RSNs — including Bally Sports Kansas City — will be "available via Prime Video as an add-on subscription for customers living within each team's designated geographic area."

During the 2024 season, Diamond Sports held RSN contracts with 12 teams across MLB. Since the start of October, five teams — the Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, and Cincinnati Reds — have officially cut ties.

On November 8, the St. Louis Cardinals announced they'd reached a new, multi-year linear and digital rights deal to keep Diamond Sports as their exclusive local media partner, and the Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers, and Tampa Bay Rays have since followed suit with their own new contracts, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. The company has also agreed to an amended deal with the Atlanta Braves.

That leaves just one team in broadcasting limbo — the Royals.

Diamond Sports Group's bankruptcy process has left KC Royals in the lurch

Diamond Sports Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2023, aiming to restructure over $8 billion in debt.

Last month, the company introduced a reorganization plan in federal bankruptcy court that would see them walk away from all but one of their existing contracts with MLB teams, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich. Their telecast agreement with the Braves was the only deal Diamond Sports planned to retain, and all other MLB contracts — including their deal with Royals — would be abandoned.

Under this proposed plan, the affected MLB teams would need to either negotiate new contracts with Diamond Sports — which would involve the teams taking a significant reduction in rights fees — or find a new broadcasting home before the 2025 season.

On November 8, MLB and the Braves formally filed an objection to Diamond Sports' reorganization plan, according to ESPN's Gonzalez, stating that they possess "grave concerns that, if the plan is confirmed, there is a substantial likelihood that the debtors will find themselves once again in financial distress and/or bankruptcy court in the near future."

The objection was withdrawn on November 13 after Diamond Sports' announcement of their new agreement with Prime Video.

Diamond Sports' confirmation hearing, which will see a federal judge determine whether or not to approve the proposed plan, is scheduled to begin on November 14, and the Royals are the only MLB team left to either settle for a new less-lucrative deal or officially walk away.

KC Royals are last team to make broadcasting decision for 2025 season

With less than three months until pitchers and catchers report to spring training for the 2025 season, the Royals are running out of time to lock down a broadcasting plan, and if agreeing to a new deal with Diamond Sports is off the table, it's likely they'll turn to MLB.

MLB produced and distributed broadcasts for three teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, and San Diego Padres — during 2024, and next season, the Guardians, Brewers, and Twins will be added to their list. Should the Royals officially cut ties with Diamond Sports, they will likely choose to become the seventh team in MLB's portfolio, rather than turn to another third-party RSN.

According to the Kansas City Star's Pete Grathoff on November 13, the Royals are planning to announce their 2025 broadcasting plans "by the end of the week."