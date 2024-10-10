KC Royals will be drastically affected by Diamond Sports Group lawsuit after latest update

Death, taxes, and Kansas City Royals fans grumbling about access to watch their favorite team — some things in life are certain, and the last one could be about to get worse. The structure of Bally Sports and the struggling regional sports network model have taken a hit due to cord-cutting trends and streaming competition. This reality ultimately forced Diamond Sports Group, Bally Sports' parent company, to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2023.

That process isn't an instant one — especially since the legal procedure has affected many MLB teams and how their fans watch them — but it does appear to now be reaching a climax, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich. He reported that Diamond Sports Group plans on broadcasting only the Atlanta Braves in 2025, leaving the Royals and several other teams in a broadcasting lurch.

What will happen to KC Royals coverage?

Some teams already have their post-Bally Sports lives figured out, namely several other small-market teams. MLB announced this week that they are producing and distributing broadcasts for the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, and Minnesota Twins, including direct-to-consumer streaming options.

Wednesday's disclosure statement approval increases Diamond Sports Group's chances of survival, even if in a reduced scope. Sportico's Anthony Crupi reported the Royals and six other teams "are discussing a single-season renewal" with Bally Sports. Any short-term deal would likely be at a reduced annual rate, similar to what Diamond Sports Group's NBA and NHL partners saw.

If the Royals partnership with Diamond Sports Group ends, fans may face some short-term uncertainty but could ultimately enjoy a more fan-friendly broadcasting arrangement. MLB’s direct-to-consumer movement could lower blackout restrictions, making games more accessible to fans outside the immediate Kansas City market. A hybrid model that combines local TV coverage with streaming could also emerge, providing a more tailored viewing experience.

Amazon and ESPN both remain in the streaming conversation for teams as Diamond Sports Group continues to sort themselves out. The mysterious "Flagship" offering from ESPN may be a viable option, but nothing seems certain as sports continue to find consistent broadcast footing.

“That is a market that is changing very, very rapidly,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. “It seems like every day I’m reading about a different team that is changing their approach in terms of local, in-market games. And we want to be at least part of the solution here.”

However, there is also the potential downside of higher subscription fees or less coverage, as smaller networks may lack the resources to deliver the same quality and quantity of content. The key will be finding a balance that satisfies both the team's financial needs and fans' access expectations.