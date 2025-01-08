KC Royals acquire former first-round draft pick in waivers claim

Just hours after confirming they'd re-signed pitcher Michael Lorenzen for the 2025 season, the Kansas City Royals announced on social media that they'd made another transaction to add depth to their roster. On January 8, the Royals claimed infielder Braden Shewmake off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, becoming the third team of the 27-year-old's career.

KC Royals claim Braden Shewmake off waivers

Shewmake was one of the top prospects going into the 2019 Draft, and was selected by the Atlanta Braves in the first round with the 21st overall pick. He was assigned to the Braves' Single-A affiliate, but after hitting .318 with 3 home runs, 39 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 226 plate appearances (51 games), he was promoted to Double-A in August, where he finished the 2019 season.

After the cancellation of the 2020 minor-league season, Shewmake returned to Double-A for 2021, and was promoted to Triple-A for 2022 and the start of 2023. He was called up to make his MLB debut on May 5, 2023, but only appeared in two games for the Braves, failing to record a hit in four plate appearances.

Before the 2024 season, the Braves traded Shewmake — along with Michael Soroka, Nicky Lopez, Jared Shuster, and Riley Gowens — to the White Sox in exchange for pitcher Aaron Bummer. In 67 plate appearances across 64 games for Chicago, Shewmake posted an underwhelming .125/.134/.203 line with 1 home run, 4 RBI, and 5 stolen bases. The White Sox designated Shewmake for assignment on January 1, 2025, following their acquisition of pitcher Tyler Gilbert.

We have claimed INF Braden Shewmake off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) January 8, 2025

With the Royals having claimed Shewmake off waivers on January 8, Kansas City will be the 27-year-old's third team in as many years.

Although his .118 batting average in the majors leaves plenty to be desired, the fact that it's based off just 71 plate appearances means things could easily turn around, and there's no reason to believe Shewmake can't return to the form he showed off in the minors. In addition, Shewmake has proven himself to be strong on defense. While his natural position is shortstop, he's gotten more experience at both second and third base over the last few seasons.

Shewmake still has a minor league option left, so he doesn't have to make the Royals' Opening Day roster, and if deemed appropriate, he can continue developing in Triple-A. Still, expect him to contend for a bench role alongside recently-acquired Cavan Biggio at spring training, and especially as injuries crop up, Shewmake is likely to make an appearance in the majors this season.