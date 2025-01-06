KC Royals 1B Vinnie Pasquantino gets a head start on 2025 batting training

Kansas City Royals players will report to spring training in just over five weeks, but for some, it can't come soon enough. One player getting a head start on batting practice for 2025 is first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who posted a video of himself in a training facility on January 6, alongside the caption, "Back at it!"

Considering how much the Royals relied on Pasquantino's offensive production during the 2024 regular season, the team will likely appreciate his winter training. Last year, the team's offense was overwhelmingly led by shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., Pasquantino, and catcher Salvador Pérez, which was only made more obvious when the three stars simultaneously went through a slump during the postseason.

During 2024, Pasquantino posted a .262/.315/.446 line with 19 home runs and 97 RBI in 554 plate appearances. He was placed on the IL to finish the regular season after suffering a broken thumb at the end of August, but managed to return earlier than expected for the Royals' first playoff berth since their World Series winning season in 2015.

KC Royals still need to bolster their offense before Opening Day

This winter, the Royals have made two big moves — re-signing veteran Michael Wacha to the fourth-richest contract in franchise history, and trading for second baseman Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds — but the team's offense still needs work. At the end of November, general manager J.J. Picollo spoke about looking for a middle-of-the-order bat before spring training, preferably one who plays outfield or third base (the two areas of the roster in most need of an upgrade).

"I think we’ve still got to be on the lookout for something that continues to lengthen our lineup out," Picollo told The Kansas City Star. "If we are able to get something that helps out the middle of the lineup, we’d be really happy."

Still, the Royals left the Winter Meetings without any new deals, and no substantive updates on the team's plans have been provided. Slugger Teoscar Hernández would likely have been the best fit for the Royals of available free agents this winter, but since the outfielder was re-signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, options for Kansas City are dwindling.

Considering payroll constraints, the Royals are likely to turn to the trade market to make any further moves this offseason, just as they did to acquire India from the Reds. Still, they'll need to move quickly if they want to secure a top player before spring training, or the Royals could face another season relying heavily on Witt, Pasquantino, and Pérez to provide enough offense for the whole team.