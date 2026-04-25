Kansas City Royals mourn the loss of franchise's first-ever All-Star

Eliseo “Ellie” Rodríguez, the catcher who gave the Kansas City Royals their first All-Star representative, has died at 79. The Royals announced his passing Saturday, marking the loss of one of the franchise’s earliest and most quietly important figures.

Rodríguez’s time in Kansas City lasted only two seasons, but his place in Royals history is secure. In 1969, the club’s inaugural season, he started the first game in franchise history and later became the first Royal selected to an All-Star Game.

We mourn the loss of the first-ever Royals All-Star, Ellie Rodríguez, and send our condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/k3yFTOdNBS — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 25, 2026

Ellie Rodríguez helped pave the way for Royals, Puerto Ricans in MLB

Born in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Rodríguez moved with his family to New York City as a child and grew up in the Bronx near Yankee Stadium. He made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 1968 before Kansas City selected him in the American League Expansion Draft.

His Royals tenure was not defined by his production at the plate. Rodríguez hit .231 with three home runs and 35 RBI in 175 appearances for Kansas City, but his defense behind the plate stood out. He threw out 45.3% of attempted base stealers that year, helping an expansion team build credibility from the start. Rodríguez went on to play nine major league seasons with the Yankees, Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Anaheim Angels, and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a two-time All-Star, earning his second selection with Milwaukee in 1972, when he posted the best offensive season of his career.

Still, his reputation rested more on his work behind the plate than at it. Across his career, Rodríguez threw out more than 41% of attempted base stealers and became known for his strong arm, steady receiving, and ability to guide pitchers. His most famous post-Royals moment came on June 1, 1975, when he caught Nolan Ryan’s fourth career no-hitter with the Angels, tying Sandy Koufax’s then-record.

For Puerto Rican baseball, Rodríguez also holds an important place. He was among the early Boricua catchers to build a respected major league career, helping create a path later followed by stars such as Benito Santiago, Iván Rodríguez, and Yadier Molina.

Rodríguez may not have been part of the Royals teams that later won division titles, pennants, and World Series championships. But before George Brett, Frank White, Amos Otis, Salvador Perez, or Bobby Witt Jr. became franchise markers, Rodríguez was there at the beginning.

He was the Royals’ first Opening Day catcher, their first All-Star, and one of the first players to give the new club an identity.

For a catcher, history is often made in quieter ways, by controlling the running game, earning pitchers’ trust, calling the right pitch, and handling the pressure of a new franchise’s first steps. Rodríguez did all of that, leaving behind a legacy built on defense, leadership, and a permanent place in Kansas City baseball history.