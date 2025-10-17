Journeyman former Royals reliever finds himself back on the free agent market

Over the course of a long season, a team like the Kansas City Royals will have a lot of trial and error when it comes to who makes its roster. Despite the typical churn, one has to hope that KC learned its lesson when it comes to Trevor Richards and that they stay away from the newly minted free agent in 2026.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday to be precise, the veteran bullpen hand officially elected to test free agency this winter.

Richards was a very brief member of the 2025 Royals bullpen. A group that had to sift through the rubble every now and then due to poor performances and injuries, Richards' stay in Kansas City was still notably short. He appeared in three games in early June and was ... ineffective to say the least.

Royals shouldn’t consider a 2026 reunion with former reliever Trevor Richards

After appearing in just three games for the Royals, he posted a 12.00 ERA and was jettisoned, allowed to try and find a new team. He did eventually catch on with the Arizona Diamondbacks and made a couple of appearances for the NL squad, before eventually spending the rest of the season in Triple-A Reno.

Now, as the season is over, the D-backs are starting to build their 2026 roster, and they've allowed the reliever to look for a new club.

It's hard to know where Richards might end up, or if his career is coming to a close. He wasn't particularly effective in the minor leagues either. In 38 total minor-league games, Richards compiled a 5.19 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. His best stint came with the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, for whom he posted a 1.69 ERA in 10 1/3 innings.

Despite that showing in Omaha, it seems unlikely the Kansas City Royals would have an interest in Richards again unless they have a dire need for a roster filler in the lower levels.