Jac Caglianone made his first mark on the KC Royals in the only way he knew how

The Kansas City Royals bats came alive on Tuesday night to open their midweek series against the St. Louis Cardinals, as they got the ball rolling on a potential bounce back with a 10-7 victory.

However, amidst such an all-around offensive showing, one key name did not make a major impact (if any) at the plate. This key name was top prospect Jac Caglianone, who went 0-for-5 in his MLB debut.

Despite going hitless, it wasn't horrendous first taste of the majors, as he managed to avoid striking out and put some competitive balls in play that unfortunately were thwarted by the Cardinals' great defensive abilities on the infield.

It wouldn't take long for Caglianone to right some of those wrongs of a hitless debut, as the young slugger managed to tally his first major league hit in style.

Jac Caglianone makes his first mark on the KC Royals with an RBI-double

After hitting into a force out in the bottom of the first, Caglianone took to the plate in the fourth for his 2nd at bat of the afternoon. And after going down 0-2 in the count, the 22-year-old pulled a 75 mph curveball from veteran Miles Mikolas into right field for a double.

Not only did he hit his first career MLB hit, but also his first career extra base-hit and first career RBI, as Salvador Perez came around to score from second to give the Royals an early 2-0 lead.

RBI extra base-hits are something Royals fans have become accustomed to watching Caglianone’s development in the minors before his call up. Across his time in the upper minors, the 2024 first round pick managed 15 home runs, nine doubles and 56 RBI in 50 games.

Perhaps it was the strong mental approach that he preached ahead of his debut on Tuesday, that made a stellar first impression like this possible.

“After you make contact the result is out of your hands,” Caglianone said. “Like I’ve been trying to work on, keep the zone, stick to my strengths really and just kind of go from there.”

And stick to his strengths he did, not panicking after an 0-2 pitcher’s count and making the solid contact we’ve all come to expect from him.

While he may've made plenty of contact in his debut, would a groundball squeaking through the infield or an infield single be the type of way anyone would expect a hard-hitting phenom like Caglianone to open his major league hitting account? No.

So, it’s only fitting that he did it in the extra base manner that he did.