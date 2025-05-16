Is Michael Massey’s hot stretch at the plate worth KC Royals fans buying into?

Even with the Kansas City Royals no longer as red-hot as they were just a few days ago, there's no doubt that the team has managed to get itself back into the thick of the AL Central and Wild Card race. There are many reasons why they've managed to turn things around after an April slump, but is Michael Massey one of those reasons?

The long and short answer regarding the KC Royals' second baseman is ... maybe? What we can definitively say is that, like some other offensive players on the team (Vinnie Pasquantino in particular). Massey is starting to look like he's having his own offensive turnaround after a truly putrid start to the 2025 campaign.

Michael Massey showing signs of rebound after nightmare April with KC Royals

Massey's turnaround has been quieter than Pasquantino's, mainly because it hasn't been going on for as long. His start was even worse than the Pasquatch's, to the point where there were real questions about whether the infielder should still be a member of the KC Royals.

When looking at Michael Massey's season as a whole, his slash line is still horrible (.213/.233/.291) and he's "boasting" just a 39 wRC+ (100 is average). However, over the last seven games, his bat looks quite a bit better.

In those seven games, Massey's wRC+ is sitting at 125 and he's got a .292/.346/.458 slash line. However, there's even some bad news mixed in this rather small sample size.

Massey might be returning to slumping, when you look at his last four games, he's just 2-for-his-last-12. The good news there is there's still a home run and two RBI mixed in.

For the month of May in it's entirety, Massey has a decent .267/.292/.444 slash line, even if his 99 wRC+ puts him only just below average.

Compare that to April, where he posted a .173/.198/.198 and a .208 BABIP - which indicated that he was actually lucky to have his numbers that high. And his wRC+ for last month? 3, yes 3!

All of this is to say that Michael Massey seems to be coming out of the season opening slump that had many people calling for his jettison from the KC Royals. The question is whether his numbers will ever be good enough, even in small samples, to really convince fans he deserves an every day spot in the lineup.