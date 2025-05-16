Vinnie Pasquantino has finally arrived for the KC Royals in 2025

If you were one of those Kansas City Royals fans who wondered if Vinnie Pasquantino would have a terrible 2025 season, you could be forgiven, considering just how bad his start to the campaign was.

Through his opening 124 plate appearance across 30 games, the Royals' first baseman was slashing just .177/.242/.327 with a putrid 50 wRC+ and a below league average -0.5 fWAR.

However, if you haven't been paying close attention to what the first baseman has been doing since that ice-cold start to the year, then you might not have noticed that he's on a pace that could see him put together a very nice 2025 after all.

Vinnie Pasquantino’s May surge signals turnaround for Royals offense

For starters, two weeks into May, Pasquantino is back on the above average side of things this month, hitting to the tune of a 109 wRC+, a .300 AVG, and a .756 OPS. The KC Royals will take that, considering the team's offense, in general, still hasn't found its stride, even while the pitching staff continues to be lights out.

While it's still relatively early May, the Vinnie Pasquantino turnaround is even more encouraging because he's been putting together a better season for quite a bit longer than that. While his overall numbers still may not strike fear in the hearts of opposing pitchers, he's remained the Royals rock when it comes to run production after driving home 97 RBI in a injury-shortened 2024 campaign. He's currently leading the team in homers with six and co-leading them in RBI with 25, alongside Bobby Witt Jr.

If Royals fans were worried that the man who posted a breakout season in 2024 was demonstrating that it was more of an outlier than a sign that he was progressing as a player, it looks like it's the opposite. Vinnie Pasquantino is back to putting up the kind of numbers that will make him a very valuable asset as the season goes on.

His turnaround has been as consistent as it has after an absolutely brutal start to April, demonstrating that it's even possible he might be taking the next step for the KC Royals, who badly need a few more hitters to step up and bash the ball.