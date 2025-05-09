Injury woes plague KC Royals yet again after key pitcher suffers setback in recovery

The Kansas City Royals have suffered their fair share of injuries through the opening weeks of the 2025 season, several of which have come on the mound.

Already this week, one of their key relievers suffered a bit of setback when it was reported Hunter Harvey - who's working his way back from a right teres major strain - would be slowed down a bit in his recovery process due to soreness.

Now the Royals faithful were given some more bad news on the injury front, after the team announced on Friday that starter Kyle Wright was being recalled from his rehab assignment due to shoulder fatigue.

Kyle Wright suffers setback during rehab assignment

Wright has been recovering from shoulder surgery since Kansas City acquired him back in November 2023, and has yet to pitch for the big league club.

He made his first rehab start in Double-A Northwest Arkansas last Friday, and all seemed to go well in his four inning start, surrendering just three hits and one earned run. But his second rehab outing on Wednesday was not as fruitful as the first, as the 29-year-old righty gave up four earned on four hits in just two innings of work.

The announcement from the team today may've provided Royals fans with a bit of reasoning as to why the blow up may've occurred this week, with that shoulder fatigue.

In their message, the team indicated they will take a cautious approach with Wright in the coming days and offered a bit of optimism for this to hopefully not be another long-term setback.

"Our tentative plan is to skip a start or two and have him back out soon," the Royals said.

This isn't the news that Royals fans would have hoped for with Wright, considering they've been eagerly waiting for a year-and-a-half now for the former 20-game winner to make his debut for the club.

That being said, the Royals can afford to be patient with Wright and his recovery process, as Kansas City isn't in dire need for more starter help at the major league level. Their rotation enters their three-game weekend slate against Boston Red Sox sporting the second best team ERA in MLB at 2.93.

All that to say, good rotation aside, the Royals will certainly hope this is just a hiccup in the road to the successful recovery and long-awaited return of Wright.