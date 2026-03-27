How to watch Kansas City Royals on TV in 2026 with and without cable: Full streaming guide

The 2026 Kansas City Royals season begins today and and there's plenty to be excited about as this team looks to right the wrongs of the year prior and make their way back to October for the second time in three seasons.

While plenty of fans will make their way down to Kauffman Stadium this season to watch their Royals, many will be watching from home.

And if Royals fans proved anything during the World Baseball Classic, it's that they'll tune in to support their players, holding the highest viewership numbers of any team during the championship game.

Now, this offseason, there have been plenty of changes to how MLB fans and specifically Royals fans can watch the Royals on TV.

So, with all said changes, here's the complete guide to watching the Royals on TV in 2026.

How can local Royals fans watch the Royals on TV in 2026?

The Royals have shifted away from the FanDuel Sports Network and unveiled Royals.TV this season, which regional fans can access for a $99.99 season-long subscription at royals.tv with no traditional blackouts.

However, Royals fans can also access the new network through traditional cable providers, with channels listed below.

Provider Channel DIRECTV 671-5 (satellite), 671 (streaming),1731 (U-verse) Xfinity 1262 Cox 78 (most areas), 52 (parts of Kansas & Nebraska), 79 (Tulsa, Okla.) Spectrum Channel 361 (most areas), 305 (Kansas City, Lincoln DMAs)

How can non-local Royals fans stream games in 2026?

Now, like any team, the fanbase goes beyond just the local market. Baseball is a global game, as we just saw first-hand with how successful the World Baseball Classic was.

For any Royals fan outside of the local market, they can access Royals.TV through an MLB.tv subscription for $149.99 for the season.

The Royals are also streamable through a Fubo subscription for viewers in the United States and Canada.

How can fans stream out-of-market, nationally televised Royals games in 2026?

Unfortunately for baseball fans in this day and age, just one subscription service or cable package will not suffice when it comes to being able to access Royals games on TV.

The Royals have various games this season in which they will be nationally broadcasted. And it's more than just the usual ESPN Monday night or FOX Saturday games. The recent addition of Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball will return in 2026 as well as the new addition of NBC and their Peacock platform.

Below are the amount to times and dates Royals fans will have to turn to national broadcasts to watch games this season.

Platform Amount of Games Dates ESPN 1 May 24 (vs. NYY) FOX 3 March 28 (vs. ATL)

June 13 (vs. HOU)

Aug 22 (vs. DET) Apple TV 4 Apr 3 (vs. MIL)

May 1 (vs. SEA)

June 5 (vs. MIN)

June 19 (vs. STL) NBC/Peacock 4 Apr 26 (vs. LAA)

May 10 (vs. DET)

July 5 (vs. PHI)

Sep 6 (vs. TOR)

Thankfully for Royals fans, they didn't have to worry about being broadcasted live on Netflix, like the Yankees and Giants were for their Opening Day contest on Wednesday, so that's at least one less hoop to jump through.

On top of that, any game broadcasted on FS1 or KCTV5 is simulcasted with Royals.TV.

However and wherever you're watching Royals baseball this season, enjoy! Let's play ball!