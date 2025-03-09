How former All-Star Starling Marte would fit in KC Royals' outfield picture

The New York Mets and Kansas City Royals last peaked at the exact same time. Sure, both franchises look vastly different from their 2015 World Series showdown — Mike Moustakas’ impending retirement only underscores that point. But in 2024, each team found its way back to the postseason, despite drastically different roster constructions. Now, ahead of 2025, the two clubs are rumored to be potential trade partners in a deal centered around Mets outfielder Starling Marte.

It’s not the flashiest move, but it’s more logical than it sounds. The Mets have a stacked outfield, headlined by offseason blockbuster Juan Soto, who inked a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal. Soto’s ability to slot into either corner outfield spot further crowds the picture, especially with New York also adding Jesse Winker, José Siri, and Alexander Canario. That depth significantly diminishes Marte’s role in Queens.

Put aside the financials or potential return for a moment — if acquiring Marte helps Kansas City’s major league roster now, what would that look like? And why should the Royals consider it?

Marte would both raise Kansas City's outfield ceiling and floor

Is there really any doubt?

Marte’s prime is behind him, and his Mets tenure has been underwhelming since signing a four-year deal ahead of 2022. He hasn’t been fully healthy across a season in nearly a decade, averaging fewer than 100 games per year in New York. But even with those flaws, Marte would provide an immediate upgrade to Kansas City’s outfield in 2025.

While Marte is trending toward being a bench piece for the Mets, he’d likely play a bigger role in Kansas City. The Royals have younger, cheaper depth options, but bringing in Marte could push Hunter Renfroe into a more part-time role. Renfroe wasn’t as bad as some fans might believe last season, but he still fell well short of expectations both offensively and defensively. Marte, despite his injuries, was marginally better across the board in 2024, and ZiPS projections suggest that will remain the case in 2025.

Marte would be a one-year stop-gap until Jac Caglianone debuts

The toast of Kansas City's farm system, first baseman Jac Caglianone has been turning heads in spring training this year. While the lefty slugger isn’t expected to break camp with the Royals — given their current first base depth and his need for more minor league reps — he has a clear path to Kauffman Stadium in another year or so. Marte could help smooth that transition.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reiterated this spring that "Caglianone will get outfield reps this year and could find himself playing in a corner, accelerating the timeline for his big league debut to perhaps as soon as this summer."

Though he’s focusing on hitting, Caglianone's elite arm strength would translate well to a corner outfield spot, and given Kansas City’s lack of stability in the outfield, his arrival would provide an instant upgrade.

Fans might argue that Caglianone is already the best pure hitter among Kansas City’s outfielders, but history has shown the risks of rushing top prospects simply to fill a short-term need. Caglianone isn’t a natural outfielder — he’ll need time to develop defensively. Adding Marte would give the Royals the flexibility to let Caglianone progress at his own pace rather than forcing an early call-up.

Marte only has one year remaining on his existing contract anyways, so this acquisition wouldn't block Caglianone next season. In 2025, Marte could slot in at either corner outfield spot with little fielding drop-off from Kansas City's incumbent options. Marte doesn't need to be an everyday guy, but he could take some pressure off Caglianone debuting this year if he isn't quite ready.

Marte gives Matt Quatraro a valuable lefty-mashing bat

Royals manager Matt Quatraro loves to mix up the batting order based on matchups. Since taking over, Kansas City has consistently ranked among the league leaders in unique lineup configurations — a testament to Quatraro’s willingness to optimize matchups and, frankly, the team’s inconsistency at the plate. If Marte joins the Royals, he’d likely serve as a platoon bat, which plays right into one of his strengths.

Last season, Marte thrived in that role for the Mets, particularly against left-handed pitching. Let’s compare his 2024 numbers against lefties to Royals hitters with at least 100 plate appearances:.

.310 BA (2nd)

.384 OBP (1st)

.460 SLG (3rd)

.844 OPS (3rd)

141 wRC+ (1st)

Marte was an above average batter last season, but better than Bobby Witt Jr. in this split? Astonishing.

Of course, 113 plate appearances is a small sample size, but it’s not far off from what Freddy Fermin or Vinnie Pasquantino had in 2024 (122 each). Replicating that success in back-to-back seasons isn’t a guarantee, but Marte has a strong track record in this department. Given Kansas City’s offensive struggles, his ability to hammer left-handed pitching — whether as a designated hitter or outfielder — is a valuable asset.

Marte won’t transform the Royals overnight, but he’s a practical, low-risk move that improves their outfield depth, gives Quatraro another lineup weapon, and buys Caglianone more time to develop properly. If Kansas City wants a short-term upgrade without compromising the future, Marte makes a lot of sense.