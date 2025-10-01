The Kansas City Royals' pitching was certainly their strong suit in 2025, finishing with the seventh best starter ERA as well as the seventh best reliever ERA in baseball.

This means anyone facing the Royals will have to gameplan to find some way to get to this above average staff. Fortunately for Cleveland Guardians though, they may've just introduced both Kansas City and the entire baseball world someone who could cause pitchers fits.

This of course, is Chase DeLauter, their No. 2 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline who made his big league debut in Game 2 of Cleveland's AL Wild Card series versus the Detroit Tigers.

Guardians unveiled potential pest in playoffs that could cause Royals fits in 2026

On paper, DeLauter's debut doesn't necessarily jump off the stat sheet, as the soon-to-be 24-year-old went 0-for-2 with a walk. However, a deeper look beyond the box score reveals that DeLauter was actually a lot more productive than initially meets the eye.

He'd open the game showcasing his lights out plate discipline and ability to draw walks - he held a 14.8% walk rate in Triple-A this season - coming back from behind 0-2 in the count to force a full count, eight-pitch walk in his first career plate appearance.

Chase DeLauter received a standing ovation from the Cleveland crowd prior to his first Major League plate appearance 👏



He battled back from down 0-2 to draw an 8-pitch walk 😤 #Postseason pic.twitter.com/OFOXiIgtbh — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2025

Then, in his second time up, he may've grounded out, but he once again drove up the pitch count and wore the Tigers' staff down with yet another eight-pitch plate appearance where he once again showed his strong eye to fight off pitches.

Finally, in his third and final trip to the dish, it wasn't the lengthy appearance his previous two had been, but after showing his discipline to check his swing on a low delivery, he'd unload on pitch to center field for a lineout. Now, while it may've been an out, with a 110.8 mph exit velocity according to Statcast it was the second hardest hit ball in the entire game.

He showed great plate discipline, a strong ability to work a count and wear down a pitcher, and of course, the ability to crush the ball when a favorable pitch comes his way.

Most importantly though, the moment didn't seem to big for him as he looked like a major league natural. This is especially impressive considering only five players had previously made their MLB debut under the pressure of the postseason before DeLauter.

He'll hope to get another chance to prove himself further when the Guardians play the third and decisive game of the Wild Card series on Wednesday.

But regardless of how the rest of the postseason goes for him, DeLauter and the Guardians just gave the Royals and the rest of the baseball world a glimpse of their newest weapon that they can attack opposing pitchers with.