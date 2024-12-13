Grading the KC Royals' performance at the 2024 Winter Meetings

Baseball's Winter Meetings have come and gone again. Some teams closed significant deals and others seemed to come tantalizingly close to doing the same, but the Kansas City Royals left Dallas empty-handed, their quest for improvement left for another time.

Why, then, should Kansas City fans not panic? How should they feel about general manager J.J. Picollo and his crew returning to One Royal Way with no new middle-of-the-order punch and no additions to KC's rotation, bullpen, or bench?

At its worst, this is nothing more than "deep breath" time, but even that isn't really required here. Kansas City was never going to sign Juan Soto or any of the other top-tier free agents. Panic and alarm are not required, nor is anger. Instead, Royal loyalists can take heart for several reasons, and here's why.

The KC Royals didn't grandstand at the Winter Meetings

Although it shouldn't come as any surprise, Kansas City avoided the temptation to make a move for the sake of creating a big splash. The Royals aren't a team inclined to such things — while other clubs have been known to spend lavishly just to curry favor with disgruntled fanbases fooled by the allure of shiny objects, Picollo steered clear of unnecessary headline-grabbing deals and moments.

And that's precisely what he should have done. Yes, a seismic move calculated to soothe and sway opponents of a new ballpark might have succeeded to some small extent, but risking a lot of free agent money or trading away present talent wouldn't have been worth it. The Royals were wise to forsake headlines.

The Royals probably laid some groundwork for the rest of the offseason

Leaving Dallas with no new players in tow doesn't mean Kansas City is losing baseball's winter talent battle. Picollo appears to have established some foundation for deals yet to be made, as he told MLB.com Royals beat writer Anne Rogers.

"I think we have some clarity on what teams are trying to do," Picollo said. "You just got to keep making those calls ... It's an earlier market this year than last year. That should help, because you never know what will fall in your lap or develop."

Clearly, the Royals' lack of action at the Winter Meetings isn't discouraging or dissuading them from reshaping a 2024 roster that launched them their first postseason appearance since 2015. Now armed with more information after spending half a week at the event, KC's general manager seems ready to do more.

Kansas City didn't make any bad moves

That Picollo didn't pull the trigger on any trades or signings that might have been close to consummation in Dallas means he didn't close any good deals — but it also means he didn't make any bad ones. That should reaffirm for fans that he carefully, deliberately, and responsibly considers potential roster moves, such is some of the stuff of which good general managers — especially those in small markets — are made.

So, because they did no damage to themselves, the Royals actually remain strong even after netting no new players during their trip to Texas. Prior to the Winter Meetings, they'd already kept starter Michael Wacha in the fold by giving him a nice new contract in November, strengthened their offense by picking up infielder Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds, and improved their outfield inventory by acquiring Joey Wiemer in that same trade. The Royals have been active, even if it didn't happen in Dallas.

What Winter Meetings grade should the KC Royals get?

All things considered, and particularly the club's smart decision not to do deals just to do them or to appease fans fixated on changes, Kansas City deserves a B for its performance at the Winter Meetings. There is more work to be done, though, if the Royals are to climb even higher next season than they did this year. Fortunately, not making a haul at the Winter Meetings won't prevent them from doing that work.