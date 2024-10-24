Grading the 2024 KC Royals: Salvador Pérez's latest season reinforces legacy

The world has changed since 2006, but the bond between the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Pérez has not.

The Royals had several factors contribute to their impressive 30-win improvement from 2023 to 2024. Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. blossomed into the superstar fans hoped he could be, and the starting rotation was elite from top to bottom, thanks to successful external acquisitions. The team also enjoyed remarkable health throughout the 162-game marathon that is the MLB season.

However, Pérez's turnaround from 2023 to 2024 stands out as one of the most under-appreciated storylines of the past season.

The Venezuelan catcher had a disappointing 2023, alongside several of his peers during the team's 106-loss campaign. Whether at the plate or behind it, the franchise stalwart seemed a step slower than those around him. Concern grew among the fanbase that the then-33-year-old catcher was finally showing his age, and that the end of his prime might be coming sooner rather than later.

Pérez could not have silenced those doubts any more emphatically in 2024.

Pérez's comeback season was critical to the KC Royals' success

By the time his 34th birthday rolled around, Pérez was on track for another All-Star berth and a career year at the plate. His .321/.384/.540 line kept Kansas City's offense chugging along, adding another bat to the machine that helped bring Witt across home plate. The veteran found ways to get on base, surprising fans with his newfound ability to draw walks. Pérez’s 44 walks in 2024 surpassed the total of his previous two seasons combined and marked a career high by a wide margin.

His improved plate discipline was key to his success that season, as pitchers were forced to pitch to him more carefully. His power numbers also saw a significant boost, with Pérez hitting 27 home runs and driving in 104 runs. While he has been an above-average batter throughout his MLB career, this represented a remarkable turnaround for the veteran catcher.

When the Midsummer Classic arrived, Pérez donned the bright pink and powder blue AL gear and caught in his ninth All-Star Game. This mark only trails Hall of Fame icon George Brett's 13 appearances for the most All-Star selections in franchise history.

Though the 2015 World Series MVP did not replicate that postseason magic in 2024, it should not distract fans from how great his season was. Bouncing back from a negative fWAR to tie his career high in that statistic is just one of many ways to measure the veteran's impressive season.

While younger stars helped drive Kansas City's resurgence, Pérez’s comeback was equally critical to the team’s success. As the heart and soul of the Royals for more than a decade, Pérez earned an "A" for his 2024 performance — not just for the statistics but for the resilience and leadership he displayed. He proved that he still has plenty left in the tank, and his contributions will resonate in Royals history for years to come.