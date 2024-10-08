KC Royals captain Salvador Pérez '100%' sees himself in the Hall of Fame

As the Kansas City Royals continue their playoff campaign in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees, there's no denying that captain Salvador Pérez is an essential part of the team's success. Having dedicated his entire career to Kansas City and firmly establishing himself as a fan-favorite player, Pérez's name has practically become synonymous with the team — but what about the Baseball Hall of Fame?

When asked on October 7 if he could see himself in Cooperstown, the 34-year-old catcher didn't hesitate.

"100 percent," Pérez told reporters in his pregame press conference, per ASAP Sports. "If you don't think that way, you're in the wrong sport. I think every player wants to be in Hall of Fame. I think every player wants to play 14, 15, 17, 20 years doing the same thing. I at least have the opportunity right now. That's what I tell myself right now. Give it everything you have; you never know."

Salvador Pérez's decorated career with the KC Royals

Having debuted with the Royals in August 2011, this is Pérez's 14th season in Kansas City, and he's definitely stocked his trophy cabinet in that time.

Along with nine All-Star selections, Pérez has won five Gold Glove Awards, four Silver Slugger Awards, and AL Comeback Player of the Year after missing the 2019 season due to Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. A part of KC squad that took home the World Series in 2015, Pérez was unanimously named the World Series Most Valuable Player, becoming the first catcher to win the award since 1992.

This year, Pérez has continued to produce. Slashing .271/.330/.456 in 158 regular-season games, his 27 home runs, 104 RBI, and 160 hits rank him second on the Royals' batting lineup in all three stats, only behind Bobby Witt Jr. In Game 2 of the ALDS against New York, Pérez's fourth-inning homer put Kansas City on the board to go on and tie the series.

Speaking to reporters before Game 2 on October 7, Royals manager Matt Quatraro commented on Pérez's love for the game, winning, and Kansas City.

"The most important thing to Salvy is competing and winning," Quatraro said. "He cares more about the community at Kansas City and the Royals than anybody. He's been here his entire adult life. This is his family. The community is where he feels — he's got a tremendous amount of passion for the community. But as far as baseball goes, he wants to win more than anybody."