Grading Royals’ last 5 first-round draft picks ahead of high-profile sixth selection

With the sixth overall pick in the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft, the Royals are in a good position to select an elite amateur player. Perhaps even a player that could directly help the team get back to the postseason within the next few years. But as most fans already know, a top 10 pick doesn’t come with the guarantee that a player will pan out. In fact, since 2022, the Royals have had three picks in the top 10, yet only Jac Caglianone has managed to take that trip to Kansas City to suit up for the team. So where does that leave the other four first-round draft picks?

Regardless of the sport, a draft doesn’t always go according to plan for organizations. Even with years of scouting amateurs and the most updated metrics, teams can often draft a bust that seemed like a sure thing at the time. Sometimes, even having all of the tools in high school and college doesn’t quite carry over in pro ball. From Gavin Cross to Sean Gamble, we’re grading the Royals’ last five draft-picks based on how they’ve performed and what we can expect to see from them over the next couple of seasons.

Gavin Cross hasn’t been able to recapture his former glory days

9th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft

When the Royals drafted Cross, the organization thought that they may have lucked into their next franchise outfielder. With a career OPS of 1.021 in three seasons at Virginia Tech, Cross was viewed as an athletic outfielder with a lot of pop in his bat. And his first stint in Low-A ball seemed to indicate that he just might have what it takes to make quick work of the minor league system. Cross launched seven home runs and knocked in 22 runs in just 27 games for the Columbia Fireflies in 2022. He even managed to almost duplicate his stellar collegiate OPS as well.

However, since that explosive pro debut, things have gone downhill for Cross. While he has occasionally flashed the tools that got him drafted, the 25-year-old has struggled to keep up with the higher minor league levels. Cross was featured in the Futures Game in 2024, a year where he boasted a .770 OPS. Unfortunately, that has remained his highest OPS over the last four seasons.

Cross is still considered to be the Royals’ 25th best prospect by MLB, but time is running out for him to prove he still has what it takes to become a big leaguer. He could eventually play his way onto the Royals’ roster as outfield depth, but with his current struggles in Triple-A, it is looking more and more like a long shot that he’d be able to stick around for long.

Grade: D

Blake Mitchell is letting his defense do all of the talking

8th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft

As the Royals’ third highest-rated prospect, there is a lot of pressure on Mitchell to excel. Even with Carter Jensen splitting the catching duties with Salvador Perez, the door is still open for Mitchell to come in the next few seasons and take over the full-time job. And if it was just about defense alone, the young backstop would already be on the team. But thanks to a smattering of injuries and his inconsistency at the plate, Mitchell has yet to prove to the Royals that he is the definitive catcher of the future.

Thanks to those aforementioned injuries, Mitchell played in just 60 games in 2025. And in the games he did play, he struggled mightily to put the ball in play. In 197 at-bats, Mitchell struck out 81 times while hitting just 3 home runs. Not the type of year you’d want your young catching prospect to have in the middle of their development. Which is why experts have soured on the young catcher.

However, Mitchell has rebounded nicely in High-A ball this season. In 72 games, he is sporting an .829 OPS to go along with his 13 home runs. Like his year in 2025, strikeouts continue to plague the 21-year-old, but that is something the organization can overlook as long as his power swing remains consistent and he continues to impress scouts with his defense and strong arm.

Grade: B

Jac Caglianone is finally coming into his own in his sophomore year

6th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft

Prior to the 2026 season, Caglianone was in danger of being labeled a potential bust if he continued to struggle. Despite possessing the mother of all lefty power swings, Caglianone was unable to deliver on that power. In 210 at-bats in 2025, he lifted just seven baseballs over the outfield wall while posting a .532 OPS. And to add insult to injury, Caglianone didn’t exactly light the world on fire with his defense either. Altogether, he finished the season with -1.3 WAR and earned his placement on the dubious list of the least valuable players in all of baseball. Though you might blame that on the fact he spent just a season and a half in the minors before earning his call up.

His performance in 2025 was definitely something that he wished to put behind him. To his credit, it appears that Caglianone did just that. It looks as if he has learned from his tough year and figured out MLB-level pitching to the point where he is now a legitimate threat in the lineup. A peek at his Baseball Savant page would reveal that when he connects with the ball, he ranks among the best in the league with his average bat speed, exit velocity, and ability to barrel up the ball. However, with his strikeout rate near 30 percent, putting the ball in play still remains one of his greatest flaws.

At just 23 years old, Caglianone isn’t quite a polished and elite player yet, but there’s no reason to believe that he’s not well on his way. His offensive performance is finally coming around to his dominant years with the Florida Gators. Although his defense will likely be a liability for the foreseeable future, Caglianone is slowly proving that the Royals made the right call by selecting him in 2024.

Grade: A-

Josh Hammond is already looking like a hit in his first pro season

28th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft

With just 74 career games under his professional belt, it is way too early to envision Hammond in a Royals’ uniform anytime soon. But then again, it is awfully tempting to daydream about the pairing that he and Bobby Witt Jr. would make on the left side of the infield. That could be why Hammond has been splitting time between short and third for the Fireflies. With an above average glove and an arm that scouts continue to rave about, Hammond appears to have a very good shot at joining the Royals within the next three seasons.

The thing that could hold him back the most would be his bat. But through 294 at-bats in 2026, Hammond is hitting .289 with an OPS of .773. While he doesn’t possess the elite speed of Witt Jr., he’s also swiped 18 bags with Columbia. And with the potential to eventually develop into a 20+ home run hitter, we could be looking at another future Royals’ player to notch a 20/20 season. That alone makes him an exciting player to watch for. But at just 19 years old, there is no reason to rush Hammond.

It’s true, Witt Jr. needed only two minor league seasons to fly through the minor league system. However, he was forced to sit out all of 2020 due to COVID-19. Again, it’s obviously too early to start making comparisons to an MVP-caliber player, but Hammond is likely looking at a similar development timeline. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the higher levels in the minor league system, but for now, Hammond is looking like another great selection by the Royals.

Grade: A

Sean Gamble has been overmatched by minor league pitching to start his career

23rd overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft

Despite being selected ahead of Hammond in the same draft, Gamble has struggled more than his fellow first-rounder in 2026. Equipped with a number of desirable tools, the outfielder had a left-handed swing that screamed potential. And watching game film of the prospect, it is clear to see why. Once the 20-year-old fills out his frame and continues to develop his power, his offense could play well at a park like Kauffman Stadium.

For now, it is slightly concerning that the level of pitching in A-ball has been too much for Gamble so far. Through 73 games, he is hitting just .183 with an OPS of .581. Obviously it is not what you want from such a high draft pick, but since he just entered his 20s on July 6, there is no reason to panic at all. Gamble’s numbers aren’t the most important thing in the world right now. With 38 walks drawn so far, Gamble’s pitch recognition is fairly solid, which is certainly something he can build on moving forward.

With only half a season to go off of, it’s tough to be too critical on a player like Gamble. However, the expectations that come along with his first-round selection will lead to increased scrutiny as his career progresses. Time will tell if he is able to turn the corner and start to put everything together. For now, he is simply a player to simmer on the backburner and see what happens over the next two to three years.

Grade: C