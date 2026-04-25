Former Royals first-rounder squandering chance at call-up with terrible Triple-A start

There's plenty for Kansas City Royals fans to complain about at the major league level with their squad holding an AL-worst record after Friday's action, despite picking up the win over the Angels. However, disappointment isn't exclusive to their big league roster. While the Omaha Storm Chasers sit at the .500 mark at 12-12 to start the Triple-A season, there's been one key name in the Royals prospect space who's been stealing the show for all the wrong reasons.

In a week that the team released 2020 first rounder Asa Lacy, eyes turn now to their other first round selections, such as their one two years after Lacy in Gavin Cross. Like Lacy, Cross is finding ways to underwhelm, but unlike the injury-prone southpaw, Cross's struggles are exclusively on the field.

After rebounding to a 114 wRC+ season in Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2024, following a below average 91 wRC+ season primarily in High-A the year prior, Cross reverted back to his underwhelming ways the next season in 2025, posting a 93 wRC+ in Double-A, salvaged by a strong September finish.

However, after being given the opportunity to prove himself in Triple-A Omaha for the first time in his career, following a decent showing in spring training, that late season momentum from a year ago hasn't remotely translated to start 2026. Through 78 plate appearances across 20 games with the Storm Chasers, Cross is slashing just .101/.205/.116 with four RBI and a -12 wRC+.

While he's never been great at avoiding strikeouts - with a 24.1% K-rate in 2022 being his best clip during his time in the top four minor league levels - his 42.3% mark this season is particularly concerning. And his plate discipline gets worse when looking at his 7.7% walk rate, because as it's currently stands, this would be his second-straight season under a 10.0% mark, after consistently hitting that threshold to start his pro career.

On top of that, a usual source of double-digit homer power, Cross's power ability seems completely neutralized with just a .116 SLG, a 18th percentile hard-hit rate and 32nd percentile barrel rate.

The Royals could use a breath of fresh air in their MLB outfield in 2026

Much like last season, the Royals are still struggling to find consistent production in their outfield. Through the first 26 games of the season, the Royals' outfield is among the worst in baseball once again, with Kyle Isbel being their only above-average producer at this point.

They hold just an 89 wRC+ as a unit, have driven in the lowest amount of runs in baseball, hit the fifth fewest homers and only marginally sit outside the bottom 10 in OPS (20th at .670). Simply put, they need a spark, because the budget-friendly additions of Isaac Collins, Lane Thomas and Starling Marte, along with the reliance on a Jac Caglianone breakthrough, hasn't cut it to this point.

They could really use a first-round talent right now. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like they have that in Cross.

After yet another trip to Surprise this fall, followed by his highest ever stop in his professional career, it was easy for Royals fans to get optimistic that now might be the time they finally reap the highest rewards of their 2022 draft class. However, Cross looks further than ever from the big leagues and without a 180-degree shift. And at 25 years of age already, it's not a stretch to think he may never get there at this point.