Former top prospect OF-turned-reliever joins Royals system after ridiculous Mexican League stint

In 2025, the Kansas City Royals made a series of midseason veteran signings to bolster their pitching depth. From starters like old journeyman Rich Hill and former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, to relievers like Trevor Richards, some higher profile household names came through the door in out of the ordinary fashion. And this season, the Royals appear to be back at it early with arguably their most intriguing veteran free agent signing to date.

The Royals announced on Tuesday that they'd signed lefty Anthony Gose to a minor league contract, where he'll assume a bullpen role with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. At first glance, given the fact his career as pitcher isn't exactly something to behold, with just 32.0 innings of work under his belt across three big league seasons from 2021 to 2024 with Guardians. However, for those who may not be familiar with his professional career before 2017, Gose hasn't always made his impact on the mound.

We have signed LHP Anthony Gose to a minor league contract and he has been assigned to Omaha. — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) April 28, 2026

Although a two-way player before his pro-career began, Gose was drafted as an outfielder back in the second round in 2008 by the Philadelphia Phillies and would rise up the prospect ranks to a near-Top 50 prospect in the game (57th according to MLB Pipeline) in the year he made his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, after slashing an uninspiring .240/.309/.348 with just an 81 wRC+ in 1252 plate appearances across five season with the Jays and Detroit Tigers Gose opted to lean into his two-way status and take up pitching.

Apart from the Guardians though, Gose's relief pitching career has taken place in the minors, including stops with the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets and in other leagues, primarily in Mexico. And he's had varied success in those stops such as 2.48 ERA in Cleveland's system in 2019 and over-5.00 ERAs in Texas in 2018 and Arizona in 2025.

He comes to the Royals off the back of a strong showing in the Mexican Pacific Winter League with Culiacan and then a strong cameo with Yucatan this season in the Mexican League.

Team League G IP ERA WHIP SO:BB Culiacan MXPW 31 29.0 3.41 1.07 30:7 Yucatan MEX 6 7.2 0.00 0.26 15:0

Royals could use someone like Anthony Gose within their pitching depth

Finding left-handed depth in general can be hard for teams, but finding someone with the strikeout ability of Gose can be especially tough. Along with his career 3.59 minor league ERA, Gose holds 10.86 K/9. And it's translated to the majors as well, with 11.53 K/9 in his cup of coffee with the Guards.

Gose now gives the Royals a three-headed monster of southpaws in Omaha, with Andrew Pérez and his 1.86 ERA and 0.83 WHIP and Chazz Martinez with his 1.08 ERA and 1.20 WHIP. More importantly, he helps make up for how disappointing Spring Training standout Helcris Olivárez has looked with his 8.18 ERA and 2.27 WHIP. And between the four of them, Gose is the only one to have played under the pressures that the big league lights bring.

Whether or not Gose cracks the big roster remains to be seen, but the fact remains the Royals could use more left-handed depth in a relief sense, given the fact it's just Matt Strahm and Daniel Lynch currently in the big league 'pen and considering how disappointing Bailey Falter looking before hitting the injured list earlier this month.