Overlooked Royals signing suddenly looks like stroke of genius in spring training

The Kansas City Royals made a series of under-the-radar minor league signings. Some have had some solid success so far this spring and some haven't made the most their invitations to camp.

But there's one name that seemed especially like an overlooked signing this winter that's excelling so far in camp, making the Royals brain trust look particularly smart right now.

This is Andrew Pérez, who signed with Kansas City on a minor league contract at the beginning of February, reported to camp on the Feb. 21 and has statistically been one of the Royals' best arms in Surprise.

Andrew Pérez has looked worthy of the minor league contract the Royals signed him to

Now, two weeks of spring training is hardly enough time to call any signing a home run, however when it comes to lesser-discussed minor league deals, performances like Pérez's are definitely worth something.

Though it may only be a couple of outings, Pérez has lived up to the Royals low-risk commitment in him, not allowing a single earned run and sporting a 0.73 FIP, 0.75 WHIP and .200 BAA with a 40.0% K-rate.

Again, does this make Pérez an option for Kansas City's 2026 bullpen? Likely not. However, what it does indicate is that he could be a much needed depth arm in their system, something they lacked last season.

What it also shows is perhaps there's a better arm in Pérez than what he showed in the Chicago White Sox's system last season or even the Mexican League in 2025.

In his last season of affiliated ball back in 2023 split between the White Sox's Double-A and Triple-A ranks, he threw to 6.61 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and .270 BAA in 62.2 innings of work across 40 appearances.

After that, he found his way to Mexico and the Dominican Republic, and while a 1.84 ERA with Licey in the Dominican Winter League in 2024-25 and a 2.45 ERA with them this past winter was promising sight, a 4.84 ERA and 6.75 ERA in 2024 and 2025 respectively with the Mexican League's Jalisco didn't necessarily instill confidence in a strong big league career.

Again, 1.1 innings of work is hardly something to make concrete conclusions on, but again, Pérez wasn't meant to be a game-changing signing by any stretch. So, even limited success makes this move look like a potential stroke of genius.