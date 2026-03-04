3 Royals prospects positioning themselves for 2026 call-ups with strong springs

It is safe to say that the Kansas City Royals don’t have the strongest of farm systems, as it places twenty-fourth out of 30 major league teams. With only one top-100 prospect rostered in Carter Jensen, the team needs to rely solely on what they have in the present.

Despite not having the best prospects though, the Royals have quietly found talent in Cactus League action, and a few prospects are paving the way for themselves to have a chance of making the Opening Day roster,

Here are three of them to note:

3 Royals prospects who could be positioning themselves for 2026 call-ups with strong spring trainings so far

Gavin Cross - Outfielder

Gavin Cross survived the Rule 5 Draft and thankfully for the Royals is continuing to build on some late season momentum in 2025 and perhaps is finally building a name for himself. The outfielder in seven games is 3-for-12 (.250), slugging .500, and has an .808 OPS.

At age 25, it is only a matter of time until the Royals give him a call up and see what they got after drafting him ninth overall in 2022. Kansas City has Kyle Isbel in center field, and has the sixth overall pick of 2024, Jac Caglianone likely filling right. The team also signed Lane Thomas to a one-year deal and traded for Isaac Collins from Milwaukee.

Cross could crack the roster, but if were to it would likely be in a bench role. But, nonetheless, we're seeing progress in his young career.

Steven Zobac - Right-handed pitcher

Another 25-year-old, Steven Zobac has had a solid presence in spring training. A right-hander, he has tossed 2.2 innings over the course of two games, allowing three hits but also striking out a trio of battered as well. Zobac also hasn’t allowed a run in either appearance.

Now freshly on the 40-man roster, a call-up is logistically easier and Royals manager Matt Quatraro may want to take a chance on him at some point this season to see what they have in the long-time prospect.

Carson Roccaforte - Outfielder

Similar to Cross, Roccaforte is batting .250, but the difference is that he as a much higher OPS that sits at .830.

On top of his strong start to spring, Roccaforte also has his Arizona Fall League stats to fall back to make his case to the Royals brains trust, where he hit .279 with an .878 OPS, two homers and drove in 18.

While he may seem jammed in their depth now with the Royals new found outfield have in their outfield, his quality could be too good to pass up if his momentum continues into the start of the minor league season.

Royals fans, keep an eye on these three for the remainder of Cactus League.