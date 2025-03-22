Former KC Royals utility player set to become a free agent — again

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, former Kansas City Royals utility player Garrett Hampson is opting out of his minor league deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move signals a clear intention from the seven-year MLB veteran — he’s betting on himself and seeking opportunities elsewhere if the D-backs aren’t ready to commit to him at the major league level.

Hampson, like other players with at least six years of service time, had the right to opt out of his contract if he signed at least 10 days before Opening Day — and with the first of three opt-out deadlines looming, he made his move.

And for good reason — his spring training performance was solid. Hampson slashed .289/.386/.754 with 11 hits, seven RBIs, and three stolen bases. While never known for power, his strengths lie in his plate discipline, contact skills, speed, and defensive versatility.

While the Diamondbacks could use a versatile player like Hampson, his opt-out raises a different question — should the Royals consider reuniting with him?

Would Hampson be a good fit on the KC Royals’ 2025 roster?

Hampson’s 2024 season numbers didn't jump off the page — he hit .230/.275/.300 with 16 RBI and seven stolen bases over 113 games and 213 plate appearances. However, his true value came in his defensive flexibility, logging time at every position except catcher, and even pitching a clean inning. His highlight moments included key defensive plays among a stellar defense throughout the regular season, as well as a clutch RBI single in Game 2 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

With Opening Day approaching, Kansas City’s utility role remains somewhat unsettled. The team brought in Cavan Biggio, who appears to be the leading candidate to fill Hampson’s former role. Like Hampson, Biggio has bounced around, previously playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves. He’s now on a minor league deal with the Royals, but many expected him to break camp. So far this spring, Biggio has been up and down, slashing .185/.463/.370 with two doubles, one home run, and three RBI.

Nick Loftin and Harold Castro are also in the mix for a utility role with the Royals, both putting together respectable springs. With multiple options in play, the Royals must decide whether to roll with their current depth or bring back a known commodity in Hampson.

A factor working against a Hampson reunion is roster construction. One of the final bench spots will likely be a placeholder for top prospect Jac Caglianone, further tightening the squeeze for a player like Hampson. If the Royals feel comfortable with Biggio, Loftin, or Castro in the utility role, there may simply not be room to justify adding another similar player.

Still, Hampson’s defensive versatility, postseason experience, and ability to manufacture runs with his speed make him an intriguing piece. If the Royals want a known veteran presence, a reunion could make sense — but only if they believe he offers more than what they already have.

For now, it appears Kansas City will move forward with its current options, but if injuries arise or the team decides it needs a more proven utility player, don’t be surprised if Hampson’s name resurfaces.