AL Central rival grabs former KC Royals outfielder in late-week trade

Just a day into a brand new major league season, the Detroit Tigers have made a trade. It's not a seismic, American League Central Division race-breaking move, but it brings to the Tigers an outfielder once considered to be a promising Kansas City Royals prospect. Per Major League Baseball Trade Rumors, the Tigers revealed on March 28 that they've acquired Brewer Hicklen from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hicklen isn't immediately joining the organization at the big league level. According to MLBTR, he's already been added to Detroit's 40-man roster, but is joining the club's Toledo, Ohio, Triple-A team. That the Tigers chose to place him on the 40-man is an encouraging sign for Hicklen, who began his professional career with the Royals after they picked him in the seventh round of the 2017 amateur draft.

Why KC Royals fans should recall Brewer Hicklen

While some fans may not be familiar with Hicklen, many among the Kansas City faithful — especially those who follow the team's battery of minor league affiliates — know his name when they hear it. The Royals gave him his second proverbial major league "cup of coffee" in 2022 when they included him in the group of minor leaguers called up to replace 10 big leaguers whose vaccination status prevented them from playing in a road series in Toronto.

Hicklen, who'd played a pair of hitless games with the Royals earlier in the season, made no splash during that four-game set with the Blue Jays. Although he played in each contest, he struck out in two at-bats and found himself optioned back to Triple-A Omaha when Kansas City restored the 10 restricted Royals to the active roster.

But what Hicklen did with the Storm Chasers that season may be what many Royals fans remember most about him. Although he hit only .248, he finished the campaign with a career-high 28 home runs and career-best 85 RBI. He also stole 35 bases, which wasn't surprising given his speed and .350 OBP.

And just the season before, Hicklen made a name for himself at Double-A Northwest Arkansas when he smashed a grand slam homer that proved to be the difference in the Naturals' title-clinching 5-1 victory over Wichita in the Double-A Central Championship Series.

Despite the promise he displayed in 2022 at Omaha, Hicklen's days with the organization were numbered. The Royals traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies in a cash considerations-for-player deal the following August. He tested free agency that winter, signed a deal with the Brewers, and spent almost the entire 2024 campaign at Triple-A Nashville where he clubbed 22 homers and drove in 72 runs in 115 games. Hicklen also played in three games for the Brewers but went 0-for-5.

Hicklen played in 13 of Milwaukee's Cactus League games this spring, but his numbers — a .190 average after managing just two singles in 21 at-bats — suggest why he didn't make the Brewers' Opening Day roster.

What does the future hold for Brewer Hicklen?

Good question. The Tigers obviously like him enough to get him, and his spot on the 40-man roster means they can summon him to Detroit without clearing 40-man space as part of the move. He increases the organization's outfield depth and gives it some additional speed.

Whether Hicklen makes it back to the majors for a longer chance than he's had before remains to be seen, but don't be surprised to see him in a Tigers uniform before this season ends.