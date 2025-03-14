Everything KC Royals fans need to know ahead of Friday’s Spring Breakout

Kansas City Royals fans are in for a treat on March 14. The major league team will have their usual afternoon game in Arizona, but the club's future takes the field in the evening for the second annual Spring Breakout game.

Nearly all of Kansas City's Top 30 prospects will be on the field for the club's first game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, including all of the top 10 prospects. Most Royals fans know players like first baseman Jac Caglianone or catcher Carter Jensen, but this event shines even more light on an improving Royals farm system.

Here is everything fans need to know.

What is the Spring Breakout?

Spring Breakout is MLB’s newest must-watch event, spotlighting each team's top prospects in an exhibition designed to showcase future stars. Held during spring training, this matchup pits two organizations' rising talents against each other, giving fans an early look at baseball’s next wave of standouts.

For die-hard prospect watchers and dynasty fantasy players, Spring Breakout is a can’t-miss event. A breakout performance here could be an early sign of the next big thing, and it’s a rare chance to see future All-Stars test their skills in a high-energy, fast-paced setting. Whether fans are scouting for fantasy leagues or simply love watching the game’s next generation emerge, this is the front-row seat to the future of MLB.

Who is on the KC Royals' roster?

Taking the field for your Boys in Blue in the 2025 Spring Breakout Prospect Showcase! pic.twitter.com/hth6o7H8ls — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 6, 2025

Pitchers

Ben Kudrna, RHP (No. 4 prospect in Royals' system, per MLB Pipeline)

Noah Cameron, LHP (No. 5)

Steven Zobac, RHP (No. 7)

David Shields, LHP (No. 8)

Blake Wolters, RHP (No. 9)

Frank Mozzicato, LHP (No. 12)

Drew Beam, RHP (No. 14)

Hiro Wyatt, RHP (No. 16)

Felix Arronde, RHP (No. 18)

Luinder Avila, RHP (No. 19)

Eric Cerantola, RHP (No. 28)

Catchers

Blake Mitchell, C (No. 2)

Carter Jensen, C (No. 3)

Ramon Ramirez, C (No. 10)

Hyungchan Um, C (No. 29)

Infielders

Jac Caglianone, 1B (No. 1)

Yandel Ricardo, SS (No. 11)

Javier Vaz, 2B (No. 13)

Austin Charles, 3B/SS (No. 15)

Jhonayker Ugarte, 3B/SS (No. 17)

Daniel Vazquez, SS (No. 27)

Brett Squires, 1B



Outfielders

Gavin Cross, OF (No. 6)

Carson Roccaforte, OF (No. 21)

Asbel Gonzalez, OF (No. 23)

Tyler Gentry, OF (No. 25)

Spencer Nivens, OF (No. 30)

Who is on the Arizona Diamondbacks roster?

Like the Royals, the Diamondbacks' roster at Spring Breakout features many of the top prospects in their system.

Pitchers

Daniel Eagen, RHP (No. 16 prospect in Diamondbacks' system, per MLB Pipeline)

Yordin Chalas, RHP (No. 17)

Spencer Giesting, LHP (No. 18)

Dylan Ray, RHP (No. 20)

Connor Foley, RHP (No. 23)

Sam Knowlton, RHP

Philip Abner, LHP

Zane Russell, RHP

Luke Craig, LHP

Catchers

Alberto Barriga, C (No. 27)

Ivan Luciano, C (No. 28)

Christian Cerda, C

Infielders

Demetrio Crisantes, INF (No. 2)

Tommy Troy, 2B/SS (No. 8)

Jansel Luis, INF (No. 9)

LuJames Groover, INF (No. 10)

JD Dix, SS (No. 12)

Cristofer Torin, SS/2B (No. 14)

Yassel Soler, 3B (No. 15)

Jose Fernandez, SS

Ruben Santana, 3B

Outfielders

Slade Caldwell, OF (No. 3)

Ryan Waldschmidt, OF (No. 6)

Druw Jones, OF (No. 7)

Gavin Conticello, OF (No. 24)

Jack Hurley, OF

Anderdson Rojas, OF

When is the game?

The Royals and Diamondbacks square off on Friday, Mar. 14 at 87:10 PM CDT.

Where is the game?

The Diamondbacks play host in this matchup taking place at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Where can fans watch or stream the game?

The game will be available on MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB App. FanDuel Sports Network will not broadcast the game.