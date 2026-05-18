ESPN’s latest mock draft sees Royals grab high school prospect with incredible potential

In less than two months time, the baseball world will congregate in Philadelphia for 2026 MLB All-Star weekend. Of course, in recent years, also included in the festivities is the MLB Draft and this year there is a lot for Royals fans to be excited about. Following their disappointing 2025 season, the Royals were among those in this years draft lottery. And with a little lottery luck, they were able to push themselves into the top six and in the conversation for some top talent.

Multiple publications have projected to the Royals to go the prep route once again in 2026 after selecting a pair of high school position players in the Top 30 the year prior in Sean Gamble at 23rd and Josh Hammond at 28th. FanSided's most recent mock draft last week had them going back to the high school positional well by selecting shortstop Jacob Lombard, and ESPN's most recent mock had the Royals going a similar route, but selecting center fielder Eric Booth Jr. instead.

The 17-year-old center fielder, has received rave reviews from the scouting community. He currently sits as the second best high school prospect and sixth overall draft prospect in MLB Pipeline's draft rankings. And ESPN prospect expert Kiley McDaniel touted him as "the player who might have the highest upside in the entire draft class".

"Booth will need some offensive refinement to tap into that 30/30 upside," McDaniel wrote.

According to Pipeline's individual scouting report on Booth, he profiles as quite the speedster already with a 70 grade run tool. On top of that, a 55-grade hit tool and 50-grade power offers some room to dream on a great hitter.

"He nevertheless makes consistent contact and barrels balls while displaying a good sense of the strike zone," Pipeline wrote about Booth. "His bat speed and strength translate into impressive exit velocities and could result in 20-25 homers per year if he smooths out his stroke and launches balls in the air more regularly."

Eric Booth Jr. could provide well-needed boost to Royals' OF prospect depth

As it stands right now, the Royals don't offer much to boast about when it comes to outfield talent within their farm system. Five of their Top 30 prospects are outfielders and each of them comes with unique reasons to worry.

Sean Gamble, who ranks fifth in their system, has patrolled center for Low-A Columbia this year, but has looked lost at the plate in his first professional season - posting just a .117/.204/.161 slash line and 5 wRC+ in his first 153 plate appearances. Then, sticking in the Top 10, just below Gamble at No. 6 is Angeibel Gomez, who is still just 17-year-old himself and is only just getting his feet wet in professional ball after signing with Kansas City in international free agency this winter.

Beyond that, Asbel Gonzalez at No. 15 hasn't been anything spectacular in his first season at High-A Quad Cities this year - posting a 95 wRC+ through 135 games. And at No. 25, Gavin Cross looks far from being major league ready in his first season at Triple-A Omaha - posting a 14 wRC+ through 38 games.

This leaves the likes of Carson Roccaforte at No. 16, who once again looks strong overall as a prospect with a 120 wRC+ at the dish with double-digit homer potential with 10 already and a good eye with a 13.3% walk rate in Double-A Northwest Arkansas this season. However, he's not devoid of concerns either, as K-rate north of 30% this season is certainly alarming.

This means someone like Booth with all tools and immense potential he carries could be transformative in shaping this farm system that's clamoring for more roundedness in the outfield.