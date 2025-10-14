Eric Hosmer advocates for huge Tigers move that would be nightmare for Royals

Like the Kansas City Royals, the Detroit Tigers are now firmly in "planning for next year" mode after being booted out of the playoffs in the ALDS by the Seattle Mariners. The biggest issue that will need to be decided is what the team does with superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal.

Skubal had another terrific season in 2025, going 13-6 with career bests in ERA (2.21), WHIP (0.89), innings pitched (195.1), and strikeouts (241). Despite throwing more innings than he did in 2024, he walked fewer batters, allowing his K/BB ratio to rise to match a career best 7.3 on the campaign.

The issue is that he'll be a free agent after next season, and for now, it doesn't appear he's interested in negotiating a new deal before the 2026 campaign kicks off.

Eric Hosmer calls on Tigers to keep Tarik Skubal and build around him

While Skubal might not be willing to do it just yet, one Kansas City Royals legend believes the Tigers need to do whatever it takes to keep him in the Motor City. Former All-Star first baseman turned media personality, Eric Hosmer quoted a post on X from ESPN's Buster Olney, who was talking about the possible upcoming issues with Skubal.

Sign and build around him! He’s a generational talent! https://t.co/a2LWxbT4DZ — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) October 11, 2025

While Olney was laying out what the Royals' rival could do regarding the star pitcher, Hosmer was sure about what they should do.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of Hosmer followers were not thrilled he was advocating the Tigers keeping the best pitcher in the game. Should Skubal go elsewhere, it would undoubtedly make life easier for the Kansas City Royals in the AL Central. Hosmer instead understands that it makes the sport better if a team like the Tigers can actually compete with the big boys with talent like their ace pitcher.