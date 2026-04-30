Early season signs show Carter Jensen still has room to grow into Royals primary catcher

The mindset of "out with the old, in with the new" usually applies to decluttering or staying fresh rather than stagnating. That tension always surfaces when top prospects enter the early-season picture with an aging veteran as their primary competition. I, and many other Royals fans, wanted to see more Carter Jensen behind the plate rather than Salvador Perez. It was never a slight on Perez's career or his impact, but rather a desire to see a fresh face back there become part of the Royals' future instead of representing their past.

But Jensen's path to becoming the Royals' primary catcher was never going to be as simple as prospect rankings meeting opportunity. That does not mean the long-term plan has changed. Jensen still has the tools, offensive profile, and organizational belief to become a regular behind the plate. The early-season evidence, though, has also shown why the Royals do not need to force that transition before he is ready.

The bat has always been the easy part of the projection. Jensen's mature approach and offensive upside made him one of baseball's top catching prospects entering the season. But catching in the majors is a different test. It is not just receiving pitches and taking at-bats. It is run prevention. It is blocking. It is knowing when a pitcher needs conviction, when a runner is reading a breaking ball in the dirt, and now, in 2026, when to challenge a ball-strike call through the ABS challenge system.

Those are the areas where Perez still matters and still excels.

Carter Jensen's defense will be key to succeeding Salvador Perez behind the dish

The surface-level pitching splits are hard to ignore. Royals pitchers have posted a 3.48 ERA with Perez behind the plate compared to a 5.73 ERA with Jensen. Opponents carry a .684 OPS with Perez catching and an .840 OPS with Jensen. Catcher ERA is not a perfect stat. It can be warped by pitcher quality, opponent strength, bullpen usage, sequencing, and plain old small-sample weirdness. It should not be treated as the whole case against Jensen. But it should not be dismissed either, especially when it lines up with more specific parts of catching defense.

Something that stood out during the Los Angeles Angels series was Jensen's blocking. Baseball Savant's catcher-blocking model does more than count passed balls and wild pitches. It weighs the difficulty of each blockable pitch using factors like pitch location, movement, speed, catcher positioning, and pitcher-batter handedness. By that measure, Jensen has struggled. He sits at minus-four Blocks Above Average and has allowed seven actual passed balls and wild pitches against an estimated three. That gap matters because it suggests the issue is not just bad luck or official scoring quirks.

Blocking is also one of those skills that can look minor until it starts showing up in games. A runner moves up. A count changes. A pitcher loses trust in burying a slider. A catcher starts reaching instead of beating the ball to the spot. None of those moments have to define Jensen, but they do illustrate the difference between catching tools and big-league catching polish. Perez has not been flawless defensively either, and nobody should pretend he is the same athlete he was years ago. But his floor remains valuable. He knows how to get through innings. He understands pitching plans, game flow, and staff tendencies. For a Royals team trying to win, that steadiness still carries weight.

The more interesting development is that Perez's experience has translated into one of the newest parts of the catcher job: ABS challenges. With MLB's challenge system in place this season, catchers have become strike-zone quarterbacks. Teams get two challenges, and only the pitcher, catcher, or hitter can initiate one. There is no dugout help. The decision has to be immediate.

Perez has gone 19-for-24 on challenges with a plus-12.9 overturns versus expected mark. That is not just a veteran getting lucky on a few borderline pitches. That is a catcher reading location, leverage, count, pitcher command, and game situation better than most.

Jensen, meanwhile, is 3-for-10 with a minus-4.7 overturns versus expected mark. That does not make him careless, but highlights he has plenty of room to improve in this regard.

The ABS system rewards feel, restraint, and conviction. A catcher has to know when a pitch looked good because of glove movement and when it actually clipped the zone. He has to know when a challenge is worth burning in the second inning versus when the team needs to save one for a higher-leverage moment later. Those are not instincts most young catchers arrive with.

The encouraging part is that this should be learnable. Jensen can review misses. He can study how certain pitches finish through the zone. He can learn which pitchers create visual deception from behind the plate and which ones require a more conservative read. Just like blocking, ABS judgment is not a fixed trait. It is part of the education. That is why Royals fans should not conclude that Jensen cannot catch. What the early returns actually show is the difference between a catching prospect and a primary catcher.

Public scouting still supports Jensen's long-term outlook. MLB Pipeline ranked him among the top catching prospects entering 2026, with reports praising his offensive approach, arm strength, and continued defensive progress. FanGraphs has been more measured on the glove, describing his receiving and framing as "just okay" while still projecting a regular with a chance to become an average defender. That latter read feels more on the nose for where Jensen actually is right now.

Jensen does not need to become Perez overnight. He needs reps, correction, and time with a major-league staff that is still learning him as much as he is learning them. Blocking can improve with better pre-pitch setup and familiarity with movement profiles. ABS judgment sharpens through review and experience. Pitcher trust builds over months, not weeks. The Royals' challenge is balancing that development with their own competitive timeline.

There is still a clear future for Jensen in Kansas City. It just may not need to arrive all at once. For now, the Royals have enough evidence to stay patient. Perez can handle the heavier defensive load while Jensen continues growing into the job rather than being handed it outright. Perez's hip issues this season may force the change sooner than anyone planned, but Royals fans owe Jensen some patience as he learns to handle a big-league staff and builds the kind of polish that does not show up in any prospect ranking.