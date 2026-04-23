Latest Top 100 prospect update reveals how Royals rookie can become household MLB talent

While the Royals may be in shambles at the major league level right now, there's more to an organization than it's major league squad. And there's been plenty to be excited about down on the farm for Kansas City. While the Royals don't boast one of the best minor league systems in the eyes on many outlets, they certainly aren't devoid talent by any means.

Unanimously considered the Royals' top prospect, with FanSided's most recent Top 100 update placing him 11th in all of baseball, Carter Jensen is already displaying plenty of promise and doing so at the major league level amazingly enough, being one of Kansas City's floundering offense's few bright spots. He's held his own behind the plate as Salvador Perez' platoon partner, especially amid the veteran's slow start to the season. And it's his bat that's been drawing the attention of the Royals faithful.

The 22-year-old is currently the Royals top run producer with six homers, 14 RBI, while slashing .275/.354/.565. And his 151 wRC+ leads all Royals qualified hitters so far in the new campaign.

His bat is what FanSided's prospect expert Eric Cole says will be his key to becoming a household name across the league, but already dubbed the young backstop as the "heir-apparent" to their current Hall-of-Fame hopeful in Perez.

"Jensen's bat is going to make or break him as a big leaguer, as he isn't one of those catchers whose glove will carry the profile," Cole wrote.

"He is going to have to start hitting more if he is going to displace Perez any time soon, but the talent is there for him to be one of the more valuable catchers in MLB." he wrote.

Can Carter Jensen take home AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2026?

Jensen has come a long way since his slow start. And since his oversleeping debacle a few weeks ago, Jensen has not only transformed himself into the Royals most-reliable bats, but one of MLB's best rookie hitters entirely. Among all qualified American League rookies, Jensen is virtually amongst the top three across the board statistically.

Stat Type Result and Ranking Amongst AL Rookies AVG .275 (2nd) OBP .354 (3rd) SLG .565 (2nd) HR 6 (2nd) RBI 14 (3rd) wRC+ 151 (3rd)

And it's been more than just the bat. While Cole indicates his bread and butter is not his glove, his presence behind the plate has certainly not been a hinderance by any means this season. He's an above-average backstop this season in terms of caught stealing above average rate, framing rate and pop time.

This is reflected in current Rookie of the Year odds too, with ESPN ranking Jensen fifth in the award odds this week, just below the popular front-runners in Chicago's Munetaka Murakami, Cleveland's Chase DeLauter and Detroit's Kevin McGonigle.

Whether or not he takes home some hardware this year remains to be seen, but Royals fans are familiar with how beneficial it is to have a name in the mix after Noah Cameron's excellent debut season just a year ago. And so far they've been reaping the benefits of his early success.