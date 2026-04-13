Chiefs champion WR opened the floodgates for Royals fans' honest City Connect thoughts

This weekend marked the first time in which the Kansas City Royals donned their new City Connect uniforms on the field. And after some rave reviews of their previous design, the new purple, pink and blue threads weren't nearly as well received by many among Royals faithful.

Many have weighed in on the Royals' new alternate unforms, including some local sports names beyond the baseball field such as former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. The Alabama product knows a thing or two about being a part of successful products, having been won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs back in 2020. He took to X this weekend to get Royals fans' thoughts on whether they thought their new uniforms were a success.

And there were no shortage of responses of all types to Dieter's question. Some were very similar to the initial overwhelming outrage upon their announcement of them, others were much more mixed in their reviews of them, while others received them fairly well with only minor critiques to make.

These will forever be on the list of what were they thinking Jersey edition. — Eric Kolkmeyer (@erickolkmeyer) April 11, 2026

I've tried to get on board but I hate the hat and we already had an ELITE city connect uni. Just hard to get away from that IMO. Was nowhere to go but down. — The_Wolf (@The_Wolf_1994) April 11, 2026

I will say the hat looks better on the field than it did in the promo pictures. Everything other than the headwear is great.



The helmets were just sloppily done, didn’t even do the gradient properly so they just look ugly. — Cori Jobman Entertainment (@CoriJSportsEtc) April 11, 2026

They are pretty cool jerseys and pants....but the hat is a weak point in the whole look. It looks out of place. The white hats look the best with the uniform. — Andrew Sampson (@andrew__sampson) April 11, 2026

I wish the blue was more dominant than the purple on the hats and socks. I think the logo and number design are 10/10. Basically I dont hate them, but I prefer our royal or powder blues. — paul blatt (@kcfanxiii) April 11, 2026

I like everything but the socks — Carter Jensen Enjoyer (@CJ_Enjoyer) April 11, 2026

Not all within the Royals sphere appear to dislike new City Connects

Like multiple other City Connects around the league or just new jerseys general for that matter, there's going to be an overwhelming and vocal group of those who are in opposition to them.

However, often lost in the mix are those who are in favor of them. While Dieter's post on X saw a few of those satisfied (or at least somewhat satisfied) customers, there are some more notable names around the Royals sphere who share the same opinion, including World Series winning franchise favorite and now new Royals.TV analyst, Eric Hosmer.

Responding to a blog that offered harsh criticism to the new City Connects, Hosmer kept his response short and sweet with just two words, "trust it". He'd later offer similar sentiment to some of the new City Connect merch.

Same! Can’t wait to bite the sleeves off come summertime too 💪🏼#FountainsUp https://t.co/kKCdtAWP6v — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHoz35) April 10, 2026

It's not as if the Royals didn't try to tie in plenty aspects of the city and franchise's history, such as a logo tying back to an original franchise logo, stripes representative of it's location between Missouri and Kansas and even a victory saying written on the inside of the collar.

Like anything, people are going to have their say and differing opinions. The Royals' City Connects are no different. Some will love them, some will hate them, but they're here to stay for the next few seasons and for those who dislike them, they'll only need to witness them on Friday night home games.

The next time the Royals will wear their City Connects is when the Los Angeles Angels come to town to open a three-game series on April 24.