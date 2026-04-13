Chiefs champion WR opened the floodgates for Royals fans' honest City Connect thoughts

This weekend marked the first time in which the Kansas City Royals donned their new City Connect uniforms on the field. And after some rave reviews of their previous design, the new purple, pink and blue threads weren't nearly as well received by many among Royals faithful.
Many have weighed in on the Royals' new alternate unforms, including some local sports names beyond the baseball field such as former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter. The Alabama product knows a thing or two about being a part of successful products, having been won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs back in 2020. He took to X this weekend to get Royals fans' thoughts on whether they thought their new uniforms were a success.
And there were no shortage of responses of all types to Dieter's question. Some were very similar to the initial overwhelming outrage upon their announcement of them, others were much more mixed in their reviews of them, while others received them fairly well with only minor critiques to make.
Not all within the Royals sphere appear to dislike new City Connects
Like multiple other City Connects around the league or just new jerseys general for that matter, there's going to be an overwhelming and vocal group of those who are in opposition to them.
However, often lost in the mix are those who are in favor of them. While Dieter's post on X saw a few of those satisfied (or at least somewhat satisfied) customers, there are some more notable names around the Royals sphere who share the same opinion, including World Series winning franchise favorite and now new Royals.TV analyst, Eric Hosmer.
Responding to a blog that offered harsh criticism to the new City Connects, Hosmer kept his response short and sweet with just two words, "trust it". He'd later offer similar sentiment to some of the new City Connect merch.
It's not as if the Royals didn't try to tie in plenty aspects of the city and franchise's history, such as a logo tying back to an original franchise logo, stripes representative of it's location between Missouri and Kansas and even a victory saying written on the inside of the collar.
Like anything, people are going to have their say and differing opinions. The Royals' City Connects are no different. Some will love them, some will hate them, but they're here to stay for the next few seasons and for those who dislike them, they'll only need to witness them on Friday night home games.
The next time the Royals will wear their City Connects is when the Los Angeles Angels come to town to open a three-game series on April 24.
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