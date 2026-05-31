Checking in on the Royals’ first 5 picks from their 2025 draft class

In under six weeks, the 2026 MLB Draft will take place and the Kansas City Royals will be the sixth team on the clock after receiving some draft lottery luck this winter. Looking back to nearly a year ago and the Royals were also in a uniquely great circumstance on Day 1 of the draft, as they held a pair of Top 30 draft picks and five within the first three rounds.

As is the case with any draft class, there will always be some names that pan out, some that just kind coast their way along, and some that never work out at all. While it's too early to definitively predict the future of any member of the Royals' 2025 draft class, it's never too early to evaluate on what we've seen from them in their first taste of professional baseball.

So, as the Royals determine who might be the first name they call on July 11, let's look back on the aforementioned first five Royals draft selections in 2025 and check in on how they've performed in the early stages of their pro careers.

Sean Gamble hasn't looked like a first-round hitter to start the 2026

At pick No. 23, the Royals selected high school outfielder Sean Gamble who seemed like the perfect mix of bat, speed and fielding ability that would really elevate the top end of this system. And while that potential still sees him within the Royals' top five prospects according to MLB Pipeline, the results at the plate have held him back in his first professional season.

In 197 plate appearances across, 47 games at Low-A Columbia, Gamble is slashing .145/.246/.203 with one homer 10 RBI and a 25 wRC+.

While the bat hasn't arrived, the bright spots that Royals fans can get excited about to a degree have been the speed and his fielding ability out in center. Gamble already has nine steals to start before June and has routinely made some difficult plays in a premium position.

Sean Gamble calls game with an amazing catch in left-center!



Fireflies with the dub!#RaisingRoyals👑 pic.twitter.com/GHu1WSLb0E — Raising Royals (@KCRoyalsPD) May 3, 2026

While the Royals will certainly want more than just a glove-first speed threat out of their 2025 first-rounder, at least it's a start while they wait for his bat to show up.

Josh Hammond has looked every bit like a first-round talent in 2026

Five picks after Gamble, at pick No. 28, the Royals selected another prep bat in infielder Josh Hammond. While he may've been selected below Gamble, he's certainly looked like the prized pick of this Royals draft class.

The 19-year-old shortstop and third baseman has thrived at the dish in Low-A Columbia. In 199 plate appearances across 46 games for the Fireflies, Hammond is slashing .287/.351/.461 with three homers, 24 RBI, a 10.1% walk rate and a 117 wRC+. On top of that, the speed has also been a bit of standout quality with 11 stolen bases already to his name.

His start to the 2026 campaign has also caught more than the just the eyes of the Royals prospect sphere, as he's already broken into multiple Top 100 prospect lists.

Michael Lombardi has quietly crafted an excellent start in Low-A Columbia

The Royals' first college selection of the 2025 draft came in round two, when the they selected Tulane right-hander Michael Lombardi.

While he may not get the shine that other names in this class have gotten, Lombardi has gone about his business and been just as successful. In nine outings (five of which have been starts), the 22-year-old is sporting a sub-3.00 ERA (2.90) like he did in his junior year at Tulane (2.14). He pairs that with a respectable 1.18 WHIP, and excellent .189 BAA and phenomenal strikeout numbers with a 39.4% K-rate.

The control could due with some work as he's still walking 12.7% of hitters, but he looks to have all the makings of a fast-riser in the Royals system. At the very least, High-A Quad Cities seems like a logical landing spot for him as 2026 progresses, if not Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Royals might have struck Competitive Balance gold with Justin Lamkin

Speaking of fast-risers in the Royals' system, Justin Lamkin is passing every first season test placed upon him with flying colors so far.

Not only did he start the year in High-A Quad Cities, but a 1.27 ERA through his first six starts saw the Royals quickly promote him to the upper minors with Northwest Arkansas.

And through his first two starts in Double-A, the better competition hasn't really phased the Texas A&M product. In 11.1 innings of work, Lamkin is throwing to a 3.97 ERA with a 0.97 WHIP and .200 BAA. At every stop so far his strikeout numbers have been elite with matching 34.9% K-rates and he's paired that with sub-10% walk rates.

It doesn't seem wild to think that Lamkin could be the first name from this Royals draft class that graces their presence with the big league club. While 2026 might be a stretch, perhaps a 2027 sighting might be in the cards. He's certainly given no reason to think that this is a ludicrous idea so far in the early going of his pro career.

Early signs have been encouraging for teenaged prospect Cameron Millar

In the third round, the Royals made their fifth selection and drafted high school right-hander Cameron Millar with the 97th overall pick. And so far, while he hasn't cracked their top four minor league levels yet, the work the 19-year-olf Millar is putting together at the Complex level has looked very promising.

In his first 13.1 innings of work, most of which have been starts, Millar has crafted a very respectable 3.38 ERA, with a shimmering 0.83 WHIP and .196 BAA. His control has been very encouraging as well, as while he's mowing down hitters at a 41.7% clip, his 4.2% walk rate is equally as impressive if not more.

While it's never wise to rush a prospect, Millar is looking increasingly ready to take that next step and join his draft mates in Gamble, Hammond and Lombardi in Low-A Columbia before too long.